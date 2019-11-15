The Napa High School Spiritleaders excelled in the Battle at the Capital Championship, a competition run by JAMZ Cheer and Dance at the 12,000-seat Stockton Arena on Nov. 9.
“This huge arena was an exciting venue for my teams to perform in,” said the Spiritleaders’ head coach and director, Hollie Johnson.
The Spiritleaders are comprised of two groups of ninth- through 12th-graders – a Blue team that competes in jazz and hip hop and a Gold team that competes in lyrical, pom and hip hop, although both perform all styles throughout the year.
The Blue team members include seniors Lena Demsky and Jada Dunn, juniors Brooke Knauer, Gaby Magana, Yaklin Pimentel and Emma Swafford, sophomores Citlali Lopez, Luisa Ortega and Ava Tobin, and freshmen Asia Engel, Lizette Rios and Shaley Zaccone.
Making up the Gold team are seniors Alondra Basulto and Andrea Cisneros, juniors Ruby Gorr, Rylee White, Gracianna Hardwick and Ava Harrold, sophomores Nichole Ridling, Carly Shipp and Lydia Mitchell, and freshman Bri Gonzalez.
The Blue team, 11 out of its 12 members new to the Spiritleaders this year, got the morning started well with a first-place finish in the varsity jazz division. They wore blue sequined dresses with metallic gold trim and their upbeat jazz routine was choreographed by Erica Pecho, a dance instructor from The Dance House Napa Valley.
The Gold team performed next in the varsity lyrical division, and also placed first. Wearing rhinestoned gold leotards and skirts, they performed a highly technical routine. Choreographed by Alex Blitstein, owner of The Dance House Napa Valley, the routine included advanced fuette turns combinations, dance lifts and jumps.
Both the Blue and Gold teams qualified to attend the JAMZ National Dance Championships in Las Vegas, where Napa won the lyrical division last year to bring its total of national titles to a staggering 38.
Next was the varsity pom division, in which the Gold team earned first place in front of Woodcreek High School. Its routine was based on the movie “Grease.” The Spiritleaders wore their blue and gold competition dresses accented with bobby socks and 1950’s-style pink scarves around their necks. The crowd-pleasing routine was choreographed by Napa High School dance teacher Rylee Pippert, along with other Spiritleader alumni, Alexa Hammond and Anastacia Kountouris.
The last division was varsity hip-hop, in which the Blue and Gold performed together. This highly competitive division was won by Dublin High School, which had a mix of boys and girls on its team and won the national title in this division last year. Napa placed second by less than a point, while Pacific Grove High School came in third.
“All of the coaches were so happy with this performance, as the team only had a week to prepare this dance,” said Johnson, who is assisted by coaches Lisa Garcia, Raeme Russ and Alexa Hammond. “To score so high in such a short amount of time was very impressive.“
The Spiritleaders wore black and white pants with suspenders, and used purple scarves to accent their movements. This routine was also a crowd favorite, with advanced lifts, tricks and hip hop visuals throughout the dance. It was also choreographed by Napa High School, Harvest Middle School and The Dance House Napa Valley instructor Rylee Pippert.
At the end of the competition came the presentation of overall awards. The JAMZ staff picked one team that displayed the most support, encouragement and kindness toward other teams, both in front of and behind the scenes. The Napa Spiritleaders went home with this congeniality award.
The Spiritleaders will perform their award-winning routines on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the fourth annual “Day of Dance and Cheer” in Napa High’s Messner Gym. The event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public. All high schools and dance studios in town are invited to come for free, Johnson said, to unite the cheer and dance community and kick off the holiday season by spreading joy through dance and cheer. It is also free to their coaches and teachers, who will receive a complimentary lunch.
The event put on by Johnson has become a favorite in the valley, filling the gym to capacity each year. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for age 5 and younger. There will also be a raffle for several gift baskets.
The Spiritleaders always donate a portion of their proceeds to a worthy cause, such as the North Bay fire victims and Alaina’s Voice Foundation. This year they will donate to the National Down Syndrome Society in honor of the many dancers Johnson has taught whom she lovingly calls her “superstar dancers” and will also be performing at the event. There are no pre-sale tickets for this event.