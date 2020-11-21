Napa High virtual crab feed Dec. 5

Those tired of the day-to-day monotony 2020 has dealt, those with no company holiday party this year, or those who just want to get into the spirit of ending 2020 with some fun while doing good for high school athletes can attend the Napa High Athletic Booster Club’s “Party With Your Pod” fundraiser, a virtual crab feed.

Bidding begins Wednesday, Nov. 25, and the program starts Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Coaches will deliver dinners to homes in Napa and Yountville between 5:30 and 6:45 p.m. Participants can eat with their “pods” while watching the event’s YouTube channel at 6:45 p.m. for entertainment and merriment while it holds its live auction.

Dinner for four with two bottles of wine and program access costs $250 with crab or $200 without. Dinner for one with wine and program access costs $70 with crab and $55 without. Program access only costs $10.

Visit nhsathleticboosters.org to purchase tickets. All registrants will be contacted with more details. For more information, email nhsboosterscrabfeedandauction@gmail.com or call Jean O’Donnell 227-4300.