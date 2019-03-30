Dan Roberts knows Napa Bowl has had a junior program for more than 60 years.
“I know this because I was a part of it when I was 3 years old, way back in the early 60's,” said Roberts, lead coach of the Napa Junior Bowlers. “Over the years our enrollment of bowlers may have dropped, but enthusiasm for bowling and family support has grown ten-fold.”
At Napa Bowl, he said, the junior program is more of a family affair than a sporting event.
“Every Saturday morning the seats are filled with parents, grandparents, friends, neighbors and siblings cheering on all bowlers in the program,” said Roberts. “Our goal for the program is to instill a love for bowling that will last a lifetime, as well as a strong bowling foundation and an understanding for the community and friendships we build through bowling and the fun of our sport.
“Don't get me wrong; we are competitive. Over the years, many of our bowlers have qualified for the Pepsi State Championships, and several have gone out of the league ranks to bowl junior tournaments around the state.”
Napa’s Tyson Raheem just recently qualified for his second consecutive trip to the Pepsi State Championships in mid-March. The coach’s son, Darren Roberts, has qualified for Pepsi States four times. Tish Johnson started with the Napa Junior Bowling Program and became one of the top female professional bowlers in the world. One of the Napa Junior Bowlers’ current coaches, Caelan Chaykin, also started with the local league.
“I am sad to say that we will have some longtime juniors aging out this year – the likes of Kellie Buder, Ariana Nijem and Cooper Miller, who have been a part of our program for many years now, either as a bowler or a supporter,” Dan Roberts said.
“Bowling is a fun family sport that can be enjoyed by everyone, no matter what your experience or skill level. Handicapped leagues make it fair for all.”
He said the community is invited to sign up for Napa Bowl’s 10-week Adult/Junior Summer League, which be on Monday nights from June 3 through Aug. 5. It will start at 6:30 p.m. each night except June 3, when it will start with a 5:30 p.m. league meeting.
To sign up, visit Napa Bowl, 494 Soscol Ave., or call Dan Roberts at 287-3917.