The Napa Junior Girls Softball League held Opening Day for its 56th season Saturday at its fields off Freeway Drive.

Since 1967, the NJGSL has been promoting teamwork and sportsmanship, enhancing self-esteem, developing softball skills, and creating lifelong memories and friendships in a fun, safe, supportive environment.

The league is open to girls as young as 4 for tee ball while offering fastpitch for ages 7-13.

This year’s keynote speaker was Jessica Clark. The Napa native, business owner and long-time softball enthusiast started her softball career with the NJGSL and continued to play for over 20 years on multiple teams in different leagues, and associations.

While on active duty in the United States Marine Corps, Clark continued to play professionally and compete throughout the country. She has found her way back to the NJGSL, coaching 7-year-old daughter Sage’s team. With a degree in physical education, she has high hopes of sharing her love and knowledge with future athletes.

Vintage High senior Brady Bowers stepped up to sing the national anthem after the originally scheduled singer canceled last week.

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown by Vintage High junior pitcher Dessianna Garcia to Napa High junior catcher Ella Johnson.

Garcia started her softball career at age 4 in the NJGSL and played every year until she aged out, while playing travel ball year-round. She started travel ball at age 8 with Napa Valley Express before moving on to other organizations. She currently plays for Athletics Mercado. Now in her third year with the Crushers, she plans to play softball in college and major in psychology.

“My biggest piece of advice for the younger girls playing would be to cherish every moment, even the days you struggle and want to quit, because softball is a game of failure and struggling is what makes succeeding feel that much better. Softball will teach you many valuable lessons in life, so take advantage of the time you have because it goes by fast.”

Johnson was catching back when she started playing in the NJGSL at age 8 for the “Smurfs” under coach Kelly Lauritsen. She has continued her softball journey for the last nine years playing in the NJGSL, the Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association at Kiwanis Park, and on the competitive travel circuit. She said she lives for the moment when a game gets close and both teams are rallying because she believes it brings out the best in everyone. This marks her third season as a varsity starter for Napa High head coach Ron Walston, having earned All-Vine Valley Athletic League recognition after the 2022 season.

Johnson has maintained at least a 4.50 GPA for the last three years by committing to multiple honors and AP classes to prepare herself for college. While her college choice is still undecided, she plans to major in computer science and software engineering. She thanks her family, coaches, teammates and friends who have been a part of and supported her softball journey.

The NJGSL has six teams in the 6-and-under age division, five 8U squads, five 10U teams, and four 12U clubs.

As for NJGSL board, Karly Michie has stepped down as president after eight years and is currently serving as Member at Large. The new president is Sara Tavizon and the vice president is Alex Decius. The secretary is Katie Newman and the treasurer is Zena Page. The snack shack coordinator is Leanna Yaeger and the umpire coordinator is Michael Michie.

Since last year, new equipment containers have been installed with donations from Napa Electric and assistance from Jairo De Leon with electrical work and shelving.

Prizes raffled off included a bicycle from The Hub, an order of 20 beignets from Jax Diner, 15 Toasted Napa gift cards worth $10 each, 20 NJGSL cookies from Brewed, a $45 gift certificate to Anette's Chocolates, four free games and shoe rentals at Napa Bowling Center, a $50 gift certificate to Napa Bookmine, four guest passes to Century Theaters, two $25 gift cards to Big 5 Sporting Goods, and nine $20 gift cards and six $50 gift cards for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Today in sports history: March 20 Video 1965: St. John's wins fifth NIT title, sends Joe Lapchick out a winner 1965: Bill Bradley scores 58 points to lead Princeton to 118-82 rout of Wichita State 1965: Gail Goodrich's 42 points lead UCLA to victory over Michigan in NCAA basketball championship 1971: Milwaukee's Lew Alcindor named NBA MVP for first of six times 1976: John Havlicek first NBA player to score 1,000 points in 14 straight seasons 1988: Mike Tyson KOs Tony Tubbs to retain world heavyweight title 2003: Shaquille O'Neal becomes 28th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points 2009: Gregor Schlierenzauer becomes first ski jumper to win 13 World Cup events 2010: Wladimir Klitschko knocks out Eddie Chambers to retain WBO, IBF heavyweight titles 2010: Northern Iowa stuns No. 1 Kentucky with late 3-pointer