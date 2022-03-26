Napa Junior Girls Softball League: Past, future college stars at opening day

After having to cancel Opening Day the last two years because of the pandemic, the Napa Junior Girls Softball League celebrated its 55th anniversary Saturday morning at the Napa Valley Unified School District fields it uses behind the Napa Valley Language Academy on Freeway Drive.

“We had an amazing turnout this year for field clean-up day, over 130 participants. The fields look clean and groomed,” said Karly Michie, the league’s president since 2016. “We are trying to get the pitching cages redone, but it’s a long process.”

The league’s 55th birthday also marked the 30th year that Mark Coleman with State Farm Insurance has been a NJGSL sponsor. Michie, who emceed the ceremony, remarked that she played for a Coleman team in her own pre-teen years.

An a capella choir from the Napa High School Vocal Music Workshop sang the National Anthem.

The first pitches were thrown by seniors Alyssa Michie of Napa High and Raimy Gamsby and Shelby Morse of Vintage High. All were caught by Napa High senior Caity Newburn.

Michie started playing softball for the Falcons of the NJGSL when she was 7, aged out at 13 and played Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association Majors for Soscol Auto Body and Seniors for Malloy Imrie and Vasconi Insurance. She continues to volunteer and work for the NJGSL. At Napa High, while maintaining a 4.3 GPA, she has played softball — as both a pitcher and catcher — and volleyball and sung in the choir. After graduating this June, she plans to attend Brigham Young University before serving a mission with her church. She hopes to continue her education by studying biology and animal science and becoming a veterinarian for exotic animals.

Newburn has led Napa High at catcher and shortstop while maintaining a 4.5 GPA all four years there. She will continue her softball career with the United States Military Academy at West Point, where she plans to major in psychology and intelligence.

Gamsby is in her fourth varsity season as a pitcher at Vintage, having signed in November with the NCAA Division I program at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. She started playing softball with the NJGSL when she was 7.

Morse, who was named Napa County Softball Co-Player of the Year after leading Vintage in the pitching circle and at the plate last season, signed in November with the NCAA Division I program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Her softball journey began with the 8-and-under Dolphins of the NJGSL.

The keynote speaker was 2015 Vintage High graduate Emily Oestreich, a NJGSL alumna who threw out the first pitch in 2015. Oestreich started her softball career with the NJGSL at age 6 and went on to play for the Lady Magic, helping the travel team win the prestigious Colorado Independence Day Tournament and place second and third at the Premier Girls Fastpitch Nationals.

She was Vintage’s varsity pitching ace for four years, earning all-state honors twice, All-Monticello Empire League First Team spots four times, and All-American once. She was the All-County Newcomer of the Year in 2012 and Pitcher of the Year in 2013 and 2014. In 2013, her Crushers won Vintage’s first-ever Sac-Joaquin Section softball title. She finished her high school career with 815 strikeouts and a 75-14 record.

Oestreich went on to finish her career with the University of Illinois on an athletic scholarship. She received three Big Ten Pitcher of the Week honors and threw the 13th no-hitter in Fighting Illini history. During her time there, Illinois made two NCAA Division I Tournament appearances and was ranked in the top 25 multiple times.

A raffle was held with prizes donated by Browns Valley Yogurt and Espresso Bar, Napa Valley Jewelers, the Oakland Athletics, Rockzilla, The Grape Escape, The Hub Bicycles, River Cats Baseball, Kollar Chocolates, Lululemon, Toasted, Jax Diner, Sign Gypsies Napa Valley, Halsey Bottling, Jessica Clark and Napa Bowl.

According to its mission statement, the NJGSL “promotes the game of softball as a means to teach girls the value of teamwork and sportsmanship, to enhance self-esteem, and to develop softball skills while having fun. NJGSL will achieve this goal through fair play with adult leadership providing the example.”

The league partners with Positive Coaching Alliance, saying in the opening day booklet that “Our coaches have been trained in the PCA model and they have the PCA Coaching Book. All parents and players will sign our league's Code of Conduct & the PCA parent commitment before opening day.

Along with Michie, the board includes vice president Sara Tavizon, treasurer Zena Page, secretary Katie Newman, snack shack coordinator Leanna Yeager, and member-at-large Josh Chaddock.

Michie grew up playing T-ball, NJGSL for the Canaries, and NVGFA softball, and has been a NJGSL board member for over 10 years. She’s been coaching her children’s teams for 15 years. She’s also vice president of the Napa High Athletic Booster Club. She and husband Michael have four children.

Tavizon, also a Napa native, graduated from Justin-Siena High School after playing volleyball and basketball for the Braves. Throughout high school and after graduation, she worked with children. She opened her own business in 2005 and has now operated it for 17 years. She has two daughters, a 12-year-old who is starting her sixth season with NJGSL and a 6-year-old who is in her second season. She has also been a NJGSL coach for four seasons.

Page is a Northern California native who has been involved with and participated in sports her entire life, and continues to find ways to challenge herself in many physical activities. She and husband Jeff, a physical education teacher in Napa, have two children — Jeffery, 16, and Julianna, 14.

Newman played T-ball, NJGSL for the Blackhawk, NVGFA and adult slow pitch. She has been a NJGSL coach for the past two years and said she loves seeing the players develop not only athletically but with lifelong friendships. Coaching is not her only way of giving back to the community, she said, adding that she also donates blood every eight weeks and volunteers at bingo events.

Yeager is a native of Salinas, where she played softball and did cheer. She moved to Napa in 2012 and has been part of the NJGSL ever since. When not volunteering, she spends time with husband James and their five children.

Chaddock has been coaching softball for the past nine years, both NJGSL and travel softball. Even though his daughter has graduated from NJGSL, he still helps the league when he can.

The NJGSL Committee also features Michie as fall ball coordinator, Newman as 8U Division representative, 10U Division rep Jillian Efishoff, 12U Division rep Paul Sims, and umpire coordinator Michael Michie.

The NJGSL has 20 teams this year — four in the 12-and-under age division, four in 10U, six in 8U, and six in 6U.

The 12U team The Door Shop is coached by Gasper Tavizon and features players Lola Ames, Jenna Barnes, Mattea Buhman, Jordan Hamilton, Mia Persico, Priscilla Rodriguez, Courtney Short, Jannelle Simi, Baylee Sinan, Ginger Skillings and Sophia Tavizon.

Playing 12U ball for JB Plumbing and coach Gene Chae are Ellianna Alvarez, Karly Botts, Antonella Capponi, Aliyana Castorena, Isabelle Chael, Kayla Clark, Lilly Kaiser, Breana Olvera, Elia Rowles, Piper Runyon, Emerson Stevens and Emily Munoz- Campos.

On the 12U team Habituate, coached by Michael Michie, are Carlee Daniels, Violet Davis, Hannah Hanes, Ella Kim, Sunel Mayorga, Kendall McLean, Jenna McNab, Ally Michie, Journey Penterman and Genevieve Sandoval.

The 12U team Sticky Business BBQ, coached by Paul Sims, are Kayla Farris, Itzel Lopez, Alenah Manriquez, Peyton Miller, Rylie Olmstead, Parker Papania, Avery Reynolds, Ruby Ricard, Addesyn Rinehart, Leticia Romero, Melia Shimel, Brooke Sims and Olivia Vinatieri.

In the 10U division, Bobby Shackford coaches an R.E. Maher Construction team that features Eva Anglin, Olivia Baker, Selena Corona, Lily Eaton, Emily Fulford, Isabella Griffith, Grace Huss, Mercy Penterman, Charlotte Roehrs, Aubrey Schaublin, Emersyn Shackford, Olive Tevere and Abigail Webster.

The 10U team Visit Napa Valley, coached by Lon Gallagher, includes Kelli Carmody, Addie Dickson, Ariana Dipiero, Margot Donovan, Vivienne Finster, Jocelyn Flores, Harlow Gallagher, Vivienne Heidenreich, Vivian Moore, Lyla Peterson, Gianna Ring, Avery Rofkahr and Presley Schager.

Suiting up for the 10U squad Beautiful Again and coach Jillian Efishoff are Kennedy Ames, Julianna Bailey, Aliyah Bautista, Emma Efishoff, Teagan Feigel, Dezahlyn Garcia, Holley Gelardi, Arlo Graves, Elliot Graves, Charlotte Holdsworth, Katelyn Lincoln, Kaelyn Potter and Ariana Ruiz.

The 10U team F.I.T. Environmental Services, coached by Billy Pieratt, has Riann Engelbracht, Aubrey Kewell, Autymn Michie, Paige Myers, Harlow Nave, Bailey Pieratt, Evie Lou Rich, Sophia Rossmiller, Juliana Salter, Ceriani Simms, Kimberly Uffmann, Izabella Marin-Zangeneh and Emily Wade.

In the 8U division is RRMC Plumbing, coached by Mark Crocker, with a roster featuring Aliina Anguiano, Kaelynn De Leon, Anaya Gomez, Paloma Gonzalez, Grace Hart, Maya Johnson, Emma McDonald, Azariyah McLemore, Eliza Navarro, Chloe Pineda-Fabanich and Valeria Rodriguez.

Playing for 8U team Monday Bakery, coached by Christine Rodriguez, are Elena Alvarez, Maya Batto-Ward, Bailey Burrows, Gianna Dinov, Alexa Giltner, Audrey Gutierrez, Teagan Harley, Simone Lacau, Ruby Sue Rich, Havana Ruiz and Tatiana Vargas.

Mandy Donovan coached the 8U team Cooke Orthodontics, which features Mallory Donovan, Audrey Downing, Danayah Garcia, Noelle Holdsworth, Olivia Kamara, Ashley Lombardi, Lauren Lombardi, Delaney McCormick, Brinley Pieratt, Nora Riccomini and Anasophia Veselik.

For 8U team Executive Room Barbershop and coach Katie Newman, playing are Isabelle Arroyo, Paige Burns, Kylie Butler, Lyla Davidson, Sophia De Anda, Layla Dexter, Chloe Kaufman, Hunter Newman, Mackenzie Nimmer, Maya Rockwood and Audrey Silver.

The 8U team Hair By Dynse is coached by Alex Padilla and includes Kadence Downs, Phoebe Farris, Kenli Fennie, Brynn Giovannoni, Leeanna Gracy, Raquelle Hancock, Zoey Hernandez, Aubrey Padilla, Valentina Tueros, Isabella Vinatieri, Ariana Ward and Mila Yeager.

Mark Coleman State Farm’s 8U team is coached by Aimee Heidenreich and includes Morgan Briggs, Stella Dern, Fiona Feliz, Kylar Gregory, Sierra Gregory, Lucy Heidenreich, Victoria Naranjo, Phoenix Ruiz, Violet Scherba, Kate Segui and Anahi Tijero-Naranjo.

In the 6U division is Fazerrati’s Pizza, coached by Candice Farris and featuring Avery Ali-Musa, Lyndsi Blakeley, Lyla Codron, Addilynn Davis, Vivian Farris, Shelby Hamilton, Arianna Hancock, Harper Mather, Kassidy Moore and Eleanor Oja.

The 6U squad Bruce Tucker Construction, coached by Kristen Gutierrez, has Gianna Galovic, Aubrie Gutierrez, Amy Hinton, Olivia Pescio, Mila Shackford, Melea Slinsen, Rose Thoits, Scarlett Vasquez, Siena Yepson and Emerson Pryatel-Tucker.

Coaching 6U team Decius Construction is Alex Decius, and playing are Sadie Davidson, Charlotte Decius, Elizabeth Dexter, Evelyn Hecock, Audrey Heidenreich, Julia Larson, Maya Lombardi, Galilea Montanez, Mya Petrillo and Zoey Wetherell.

Also in the 6U division is Blackhawk Body Shop, coached by Jessica Clark and suiting up Amelia Fennie, Gwendolyn Hughey, Sage Kistner, Sawyer Long, Olivia Miller, June Muelrath, Raegan Rhinehart, Everly Richardson, Olive Rinehart and Riley Tavizon.

The 6U team Valley Woodworks is coached by John Torres and includes Gracie Abram, Emery Blackwood, Kensley Cortese, Mallory Gelardi, Audrey Kvamme, Mia Madriz, Brianna McNab, Juliette Ramsey, Charlotte Ross and Jordyn Torres.

Coach Joe Hall’s 6U team Andie’s Cafe has Margaret Dern, Emelia Hall, Kylie McLean, Naomi Pace, Ella Rawdon, Elsie Riccomini, Atiana Ruiz, Stella Runyon, Rosalie Sandoval, Khaleesi Tucker and Emerson Rockwood.

Visit njgsl.org for more information.

