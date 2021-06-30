Napa Little League All-Star Baseball: National holds American at district tourney

For the first three innings Tuesday, the Napa National Little League 10-12 All-Stars looked like they would be a second straight shutout victim of Napa American.
But National, after holding its fellow Napa team to one run in the first inning thanks to a big play at the plate, came back to prevail 2-1 in the second round of the District 53 Tournament in Fairfield.
National, which defeated American Canyon 5-3 on Sunday, will play next at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Benicia, a 7-4 winner over tournament host Fairfield Pacific in Tuesday’s other game.
“This was a fight between Napa teams,” Napa National manager Osvaldo Mata said. “We’ve got nothing but love and respect for the players and the coaches on that side. Our boys have been fighting to get to this point and I’m just excited that we walked away with a W. I’m just proud for my boys.”
American, which opened with a 2-0 blanking of Sonoma on Sunday, will try to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament when it takes on Fairfield Pacific at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
American got on the board in the bottom of the first inning when, with one out, Wyatt Rohrs singled and eventually scored on a single by Grant Huss. After an out, Huss tried to score from second base on a single by Josh McCall, but was thrown out at the plate for third out.
National went down 1-2-3 in the first two innings against American starting pitcher Alex Winske, both times with a groundout followed by two strikeouts.
Winske gave up a one-out triple to Elijah Leung in the third, but stranded him. In the fourth, he allowed another one-out triple to Sebastian Ruiz. National cashed in this time, as Mason Aldous followed with an RBI single, before Winske struck out the next two batters.
After a 1-2-3 fifth, Abe Shweiky led off the sixth with a single and came around to score the go-ahead run.
“I thought Alex came out on the mound today and did a fantastic job,” Napa American manager Jason Ruiz said. “He went six innings and threw a fantastic game. I’m really proud of his effort today. Really proud of all the boys. They came out here and competed and did a good job.”
Meanwhile, National starting pitcher Francisco Robinson showed a knack for getting out of jams. He gave up a leadoff double to David Fernandez (2 for 3, double) and a Connor Zuehlsdorff walk in the second inning, and singles to Rohrs (2 for 2) and Rode (1 for 2) in the third, but didn’t let any of them get past second base. Robinson left the mound after striking out the side in the fourth.
Sebastian Ruiz relieved him in the fifth and also retired the side in order. But in the sixth, with American down 2-1, Ruiz got into a jam of his own. After an out, Leo Koford walked and held up at third on Fernandez’s double. But Ruiz got the next out on a comebacker before sealing the win with his second strikeout.
“Francisco throws an amazing four solid innings and then Sebastian comes in and shuts them down, so a big shout-out to our pitchers,” Mata said. “They held it down.”
There was a 45-minute stoppage during a late inning to discuss substitution rules, but Mata felt National adjusted well.
“The game was stopped a couple of times,” he said, “but my players stayed ready and we got the three outs when we needed them. They just questioned a rule, but it was overturned in our favor. I’m just happy that we got a win today.”
Dave Mosher contributed to this story.
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Justin-Siena’s historic football success is often associated with the turn of the century, and rightfully so.
Vintage High guard Connor Smith was picked as the lineman for the National Football Foundation-College Hall of Fame’s Napa County Scholar Athl…
St. Helena Little League’s 13-year-old Intermediate All-Stars defeated host American Canyon, 9-3.
Brock Bowers has received a lot of awards since being named 2019 Napa County Football Player of the Year, but he’s the only member of his fami…
The inaugural Around the Horn Baseball Classic honors Daryl and Joseph Horn, who were killed in a car accident in 2017.
In this Series
June 30 recap: Napa Valley news you may have missed today
-
Updated
American Canyon looks at Highway 29 fuels of future, alternatives to gasoline
-
Updated
From the fire to the frame: Napa fire captain creates art from fire hoses
-
Updated
CHP announces “maximum enforcement” against speeding, drunk driving for July Fourth weekend
- 9 updates