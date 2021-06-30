Napa Little League All-Star Baseball: National holds American at district tourney

For the first three innings Tuesday, the Napa National Little League 10-12 All-Stars looked like they would be a second straight shutout victim of Napa American.

But National, after holding its fellow Napa team to one run in the first inning thanks to a big play at the plate, came back to prevail 2-1 in the second round of the District 53 Tournament in Fairfield.

National, which defeated American Canyon 5-3 on Sunday, will play next at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Benicia, a 7-4 winner over tournament host Fairfield Pacific in Tuesday’s other game.

“This was a fight between Napa teams,” Napa National manager Osvaldo Mata said. “We’ve got nothing but love and respect for the players and the coaches on that side. Our boys have been fighting to get to this point and I’m just excited that we walked away with a W. I’m just proud for my boys.”

American, which opened with a 2-0 blanking of Sonoma on Sunday, will try to stay alive in the double-elimination tournament when it takes on Fairfield Pacific at 5:30 p.m. Friday.