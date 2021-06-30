Napa Little League All-Star Baseball: National nips American at district tourney

National went down 1-2-3 in the first two innings against American starting pitcher Alex Winske, both times with a groundout followed by two strikeouts.

Winske gave up a one-out triple to Elijah Leung in the third, but stranded him. In the fourth, he allowed another one-out triple to Sebastian Ruiz. National cashed in this time, as Mason Aldous followed with an RBI single, before Winske struck out the next two batters.

After a 1-2-3 fifth, Abe Shweiky led off the sixth with a single and came around to score the go-ahead run.

“I thought Alex came out on the mound today and did a fantastic job,” Napa American manager Jason Ruiz said. “He went six innings and threw a fantastic game. I’m really proud of his effort today. Really proud of all the boys. They came out here and competed and did a good job.”

Meanwhile, National starting pitcher Francisco Robinson showed a knack for getting out of jams. He gave up a leadoff double to David Fernandez (2 for 3, double) and a Connor Zuehlsdorff walk in the second inning, and singles to Rohrs (2 for 2) and Rode (1 for 2) in the third, but didn’t let any of them get past second base. Robinson left the mound after striking out the side in the fourth.