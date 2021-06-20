Napa Little League Baseball: Mechanics Bank blanks Central City for title

For Central City, starting pitcher Abe Shweiky, shortstop Aidan Ramirez and catcher Jack Rebb each went 1 for 3.

Mechanics left two on base and Central City stranded one in the first inning, and both teams went down 1-2-3 in the second. But in the third, Tarap singled with one out, Rohrs singled with two outs and Huss was intentionally walked to set the table for Weis’ three-run triple down the right-field line.

Shweiky regrouped by striking out the next batter to end the rally, and then sparked Central City’s best rally in the bottom of the frame. After two strikeouts, Shweiky singled and made his way to third base. But after Jeffery Gamsby walked, a popup to right field stranded both.

Mechanics threatened to break it open in the next two frames.

In the fourth, Mechanics had two outs after Gabriel Torres-Moreira reached on a fielder’s choice. Tarap singled to keep the rally alive, and both moved up a base, but the next batter grounded out to third baseman Gamsby.

Rebb was stranded at third in the bottom of the fourth after getting his single for Central City.