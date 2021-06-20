Napa Little League Baseball: Mechanics Bank blanks Central City for title

Mechanics Bank defeated Central City Barbershop in a pitchers duel, 3-0, to win the Napa Little League Major Division city championship on Saturday at Garfield Park.
“All year I’ve been trying to get these boys to work as a team. Our championship game was the culmination of those efforts,” said Mechanics Bank manager Dan Huss.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Only three players had hits for each team in the game for 10- to 12-year-olds, but Mechanics’ trio came up big. Leadoff hitter Luke Tarap went 3 for 3, winning pitcher Wyatt Rohrs was 2 for 3, and Hunter Weis was 1 for 3 and drove in all three runs with a triple in the third inning.
Rohrs started and pitched 5 1/3 innings, striking out 12 and walking one, before getting pulled with two out in the sixth because he had reached the 85-pitch limit.
But Gianni Schillaci got the 14-pitch save. After Aidan Ramirez singled and Tyler Beaver drew a full-count walk, Jack Rebb hit a comebacker. Schillaci threw to second baseman Grant Huss, who relayed to first baseman Tarap for a game-ending, title-clinching, 1-4-3 double play.
Huss, Mechanics’ clean-up hitter, was the game’s unsung hero. He was intentionally walked twice after hitting four home runs this season, two against Central City in different games.
“I am especially proud of three of our 12-year-olds with their performance this game,” Coach Huss said of Rohrs, Weis and his son. “Rohrs is unflappable under pressure and delivered an amazing pitching performance on the mound. Weis had been the anchor to our team early on this season with RBIs and this game he delivered yet again with the bases loaded.”
For Central City, starting pitcher Abe Shweiky, shortstop Aidan Ramirez and catcher Jack Rebb each went 1 for 3.
Mechanics left two on base and Central City stranded one in the first inning, and both teams went down 1-2-3 in the second. But in the third, Tarap singled with one out, Rohrs singled with two outs and Huss was intentionally walked to set the table for Weis’ three-run triple down the right-field line.
Shweiky regrouped by striking out the next batter to end the rally, and then sparked Central City’s best rally in the bottom of the frame. After two strikeouts, Shweiky singled and made his way to third base. But after Jeffery Gamsby walked, a popup to right field stranded both.
Mechanics threatened to break it open in the next two frames.
In the fourth, Mechanics had two outs after Gabriel Torres-Moreira reached on a fielder’s choice. Tarap singled to keep the rally alive, and both moved up a base, but the next batter grounded out to third baseman Gamsby.
Rebb was stranded at third in the bottom of the fourth after getting his single for Central City.
In the fifth, Rohrs opened with a single and made his way to third base, but Shweiky struck out the next three batters to strand him. He went the distance, striking out five and walking one in addition to the two intentional passes.
Grant Brennan, Asher Chell, Kellan Grennel and Connor Weaver also played for Central City, which finished 14-8 overall.
Also playing for Mechanics (16-6 overall) were Ian Macias, Aaron Herbert, Alex Winkler, Jenson Williams, Jack Douglas and Michael Campos.
Dan Huss also praised coaches Scott Rohrs and Sam Herbert for helping Mechanics finish 16-6 overall and win the first city title game played since 2019, after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The whole team worked as a unit and brought home the city championship. I couldn’t be prouder of the boys or my coaching staff,” Coach Huss said. “Coach Rohrs and Coach Herbert have been instrumental for the past three years in developing this team and our labors have been rewarded.”
Catch up on Napa County's top sports stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read sports stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register. Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here to learn more about becoming a subscriber!
Napa High senior Cole Lex endured three six-minute matches and an eight minute marathon in going 2-2 at the California State Finals Invitation…
The St. John’s Lutheran School Youth Track and Field Invitational recently returned to Justin-Siena’s Dodd Stadium for the first time since 20…
Louie Canepa of Vintage High School was named to the 42nd annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State Team.
Marion Kimball Riese will tell you she knew years ago that once she retired, she’d buy a horse and start riding.
Napa Valley 1839 FC opened its National Premier Soccer League Golden Gate Conference slate with a 2-1 home loss to defending league champion F…