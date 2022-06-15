Napa Little League Baseball: Silva blanks Vasser in city title game

The Silva Plumbing baseball team got a near-perfect game from pitcher Mikey McCormick in a 10-0 win over Jimmy Vasser Chevrolet in the Napa Little League city championship game for the 11- and 12-year-old Major Division at Garfield Park on Saturday.

McCormick mowed down his first six batters in order, with two strikeouts and a popup in each inning. After getting his first batter of the third to pop up, McCormick walked Oliver Woodhams in five pitches — his only base runner of the game — before retiring the next two batters. His catcher was Rory Schmitz for the first three innings.

He didn’t mess around in Vasser’s final at-bats in the fourth, striking out the side while working with catcher Carson Dahl.

“Mikey pitched masterfully,” Silva manager Joey Schmitz said. “Lot of strikeouts, located everything, had his curveball working for him. Rory did a great job behind the dish catching him. Carson came in and caught the last inning and did a great job.”

For Silva at the plate, Max DeLuca was hit by a pitch and scored, Jaxon Canavesio went 1 for 2 with a hit by a pitch and run scored, Rory Schmitz went 1 for 2 with 2 runs scored, McCormick was 1 for 2 with a walk and 2 runs scored, Dahl had a walk and scored twice, Will Barnett walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored 2 runs, Brayden Bushby walked, Christian Bandel singled, and William Wittman singled.

“It’s great to come out on top,” Coach Schmitz added. “Wittman got that big hit for us that we were looking for. We had contributions from all sorts of players. Everybody put the bat on the ball.”

Vasser starting pitcher Blake Bunker was taken to the hospital after getting struck in the face by a line drive in the first inning and replaced by Chase McWhorter.

“A little bit of heartache watching Bunker go down,” said Coach Schmitz. “That injury shook me up for sure. He’s a champ. The strength and poise that he showed in that moment is impressive. My heart goes out to him and his family, and I wish him well.”

Both teams will move on to the single-elimination District 53 Tournament of Champions, which for the Majors is at the Tri-Valley fields in Cordelia. In Saturday’s openers, Silva will play the Sonoma runner-up at 10 a.m. and Vasser will face the Benicia runner-up at 11:30 a.m.

“It’s a one-and-done tournament,” Coach Schmitz said, “so you gotta come ready to play.”

