Wyman Property Management defeated Housley, 9-8, on June 11 to take home the Minor-A city championship.

Wyman finished the season with 20 wins and only two losses and won its third straight championship, the last two under manager Tony LaPolla.

Wyman earned the victory despite giving up five runs in the first inning. Teo Silver, Lane Stone, Sebastian Corona and Angel Cabrera all drove in runs in the first inning for Housley.

Down 5-2 after the first inning, Wyman rallied for what would be its eighth come-from-behind-victory of the season. It would get worse for the winners before it would get better.

After the second and third innings were scoreless for both teams, Housley tacked on two more runs in the top of the fourth to make it 7-2.

That’s when Wyman’s bats woke up, as Pence LaPolla, Levi Mata, Joe DeGuilio, and Teddy Rippey combined to drive in five runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score.

Teo Silver scored on a Lane Stone RBI single to put Housley back ahead, 8-7, in the top of the fifth. But in the bottom of the sixth, Wyman tied it back up with an RBI single from Dylan Buffler before Pence LaPolla stole home on a passed ball for the winning run.

Paxton LaPolla got the start on the mound for Wyman, giving up seven runs but striking out six batters over 3 1/3 innings. Sixty-five percent of Paxton’s pitches were strikes.

Dominic Assereto led things off on the hill for Housley, allowing seven runs on five hits despite striking out seven over 3 2/3 innings. Lucas Borghello threw 1 2/3 innings in relief for Housley, giving up the final two runs.

Pence LaPolla relieved his brother for Wyman and allowed only one run in 2 1/3 innings. Pence LaPolla logged five strikeouts while yielding two hits and only one over 10 batters faced.

As a team, Wyman had 29 plate appearances, reaching base 14 times. Housley had 32 plate appearances, reaching base 16 times.

Along with great pitching from the LaPolla boys, Wyman also had big contributions from Johan Jaurez, who scored three runs in three at-bats; Pence LaPolla and Dylan Buffler, who each scored twice; Joe DeGuilio and Levi Matta; Buffler and Matta, who each had two RBI; and Teddy Rippey and Pence LaPolla, who each had one RBI.

Many players from both teams will compete on All-Star teams in the District 53 Tournament for ages 8-10, scheduled June 24 through July 3 in Sonoma.

