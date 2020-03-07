Napa Little League: Games begin for 670 players

Napa Little League baseball teams kept filing in for Saturday’s 36th Opening Day ceremony – and filing in and filing in – until 53 teams took up the entire outfield of Horn Field at Garfield Park’s Royce Hall Complex.

“We have an outstanding board and volunteers that have really taken to heart the task of giving our kids the best possible experience possible,” league co-president Brad Chambers said.

The league has a record 670 players this year, Chambers said, partly because the Napa Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken league folded.

“We took on their T-Ball, 12 teams, so that was a big influx for us,” said Chambers, who was on the Cal Ripken board until three years ago, “and we absorbed 10 or 12 of their junior players, and some went to American Legion. Wherever they can play baseball, that’s the goal. We just want these kids playing baseball.”

Chambers had to compete with the din of the mass of young players, but everyone quieted down for one of the coaches, Osvaldo “Oz” Mata, to say a prayer and for Amelie McGrath to sing a flawless national anthem.