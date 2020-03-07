Napa Little League: Games begin for 670 players

Napa Little League baseball teams kept filing in for Saturday’s 36th Opening Day ceremony – and filing in and filing in – until 53 teams took up the entire outfield of Horn Field at Garfield Park’s Royce Hall Complex.
“We have an outstanding board and volunteers that have really taken to heart the task of giving our kids the best possible experience possible,” league co-president Brad Chambers said.
The league has a record 670 players this year, Chambers said, partly because the Napa Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken league folded.
“We took on their T-Ball, 12 teams, so that was a big influx for us,” said Chambers, who was on the Cal Ripken board until three years ago, “and we absorbed 10 or 12 of their junior players, and some went to American Legion. Wherever they can play baseball, that’s the goal. We just want these kids playing baseball.”
Chambers had to compete with the din of the mass of young players, but everyone quieted down for one of the coaches, Osvaldo “Oz” Mata, to say a prayer and for Amelie McGrath to sing a flawless national anthem.
The special guests were the “founding fathers of Napa Little League” – John Baumgartner and Al Robles, who were on hand, and John Cato and Royce Hall, who were represented by the former’s son, David Cato, and the latter’s daughter, Bonnie Troop.
The most apparent changes to the field complex were new scoreboards donated by Jimmy Vasser, who has also sponsored teams for years.
“We made the scoreboards higher so kids wouldn’t climb on them. They’re about 10 feet off the ground now,” Chambers said, adding that the league also hopes to “kick off a capital campaign later this year focusing on large projects to our infrastructure and facilities. These include replacing the backstops that are original from 1983, renovating our dugouts and bullpens, and improving the infrastructure between the fields to eliminate flooding – a dream project of building a semi-enclosed or covered training facility that would contain batting cages, bullpen mounds, and a large open area for skills work.”
Chambers also announced that a fundraising is going well for a May 3 “Hit-A-Thon” that will offset the costs of special projects.
“This league has already raised close to $38,000 for that,” he announced.
Chambers then summoned Benchmark Construction to the infield and revealed that the Major Division team “in less than a month has raised over $5,000” for the Hit-A-Thon and as a reward “will have a professionally coached practice by some local professionals and a big pizza party at the end.”
The ceremonial first pitch was a strike thrown by Vincent Ruiz of the Rob Howell Construction squad to his older brother, Dominic Ruiz of the Melinda Adams State Farm team.
Chambers also serves as coaching coordinator, neighborhood liason and fields maintenance director. Sharing his leadership duties is co-president Brian Eliason, who also serves as coaching coordinator, fall ball coordinator and neighborhood liason. The vice president is Devyne Floyd, who is also concessions director.
Rounding out the board are equipment assistant Ken Rode, registrar and equipment manager Jason Ruiz, facility maintenance director Eric Koford, field crew members Nick Hickman, Eric Koford and Marck Zuehlsdorff, and information officer/social media director, special events coordinator and sponsorship director Adrianne Koford.
They also include treasurer and rookie commissioner Gui Goodreau, safety officer is Trent Schager, sponsorship assistant Lindsay Groff, T-ball coordinator Nick Hickman, umpire in chief Chad Lamb, uniform assistant and volunteer coordinator Lilli Herbert, uniforms coordinator Joanne Willis, scheduler and webmaster Stuart Henry, secretary Patti Coyle, scheduler assistant and boosters assistant Douglas Due, National League player agent Jason Brown, Minor B commissioner Bryan Pieratt, Challenger division coordinator Candiss Howden, and boosters coordinator Nicole Rozalski.