Blake Bunker pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to lead Jimmy Vasser Toyota past Central City Barber Shop, 4-0, in the Napa Little League Major Division championship game Saturday afternoon at Garfield Park.

Bunker needed only 86 pitches, averaging about 14 per inning, to get his complete game.

“The kid is throwing heat. It’s amazing to watch that kid on the mound,” said Vasser manager Jeremy Freitas, who has had Bunker, Alex Keller and son Tyson Freitas on the team all three years he’s been at the helm. “To see Bunker grow during the four years I’ve coached him, he is actually excelling. It’s amazing. I know there are a lot of high school coaches out there who are already talking about which school he’s going to go to. He’s been a great basketball player, too. Whatever he does is very athletic.”

Central City had two good chances to score against Bunker and the tight defense behind him.

In the top of the first inning, Tug Buck drew a full-count walk and Logan Becker reached base on a dropped third strike. But they were stranded at second and third base when Bunker struck out the next three batters, giving him four K’s that inning.

Bunker didn't make it through the first inning of last year's 10-0 loss to Silva Plumbing in the city championship game, as he was struck in the face by a line drive and taken to the hospital.

“Today I had a lot of fun on the mound,” he said. “I was a little nervous because of what happened last year, but I overcame my fear and pitched well. It felt good to strike ’em all out, and our defense was good today in the field.”

With Central City down just 2-0 in the top of the fourth, Joaquin Lockhart led off with a single, Asher Chell was hit by a pitch, and Oliver Bullard pinch-ran for Chell. Lockhart and Bullard also got to second and third. But after two strikeouts, Lockhart was tagged out by catcher Payton Padowan on a wild pitch or passed ball.

Central City’s only other base runner was Carter Manley, who led off the third with a single. But he was stranded at second base after putouts by third baseman Haines Barber and second baseman Alex Keller and a catch by Barber.

Vasser came up empty early. Keller reaching on an error to lead off the bottom of the first but was stranded at third base. Oliver Woodhams milked a full-count walk with two out in the second, but was stranded by starting pitcher Becker’s fourth strikeout.

But in the third, Eli Mata led off with a double and scored on a one-out double by Tyson Freitas, and a two-out double by Gabriel Ortega drove in Freitas to make it 2-0. Becker made an error to put Barber on base as well, but got out of the jam with a strikeout.

In the fourth, Becker gave up a walk to Ivan Herrera-Pena but picked him off at first base. After allowing an infield single to Jack Shumaker, he was relieved by Rocco Bregante. Louis Bonetti and Keller walked to load the bases before Freitas followed with an RBI walk and Bonetti scored on a passed ball or wild pitch to make it 4-0. Bregante escaped further damage with two strikeouts, but Central City went three-up, three-down in both the fifth and sixth innings.

“Tyson had a nice double and two guys who just came up (to Majors), Jack and Louis, scored our first two runs and it was at a crucial point,” Coach Freitas said. “I’m so proud of these kids.”

Gabe Torren-Alves also played for Vasser, which was also coached by Chet White and Bill Keller.

J.P. Brennan, John Cestnick, Tyler Hillard, Michael Karabian and Beni Lockhart also played for Central City, which was guided by manager Bob Becker and coaches Chris Kennedy, Ben Manley and Ryan Brennan.

Several players from each team will likely make Napa’s 10-11-12 All-Stars, who will open District 53 Tournament action at American Canyon on July 1.

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.

