David Bown had 22 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals to lead Rotary to a thrilling 44-42 win over Nielson Construction in last week's Optimist Youth Basketball action.
Austin Mitchie added 8 points, 8 boards and 5 steals for Rotary, Sean Pratt 7 rebounds, 6 points and 5 steals, Brent Dreyer 7 boards and 2 blocked shots, Logan Lines 4 points and 2 steals, and Jack Troendly 4 points.
Davide Migotto had 12 points for Rotary, Dylan Cody 10 points and 6 rebounds, Bill Chaidez 10 boards, 6 points, 2 steals and 2 blocks, Gavin Rabinal 7 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, Jacob Aaron 7 boards and 3 points, Wyatt Chaidez 6 rebounds, and Ian Avalos 4 points.
Damarco Bell posted 20 rebounds and 19 points and Tyson Tanksley had 25 points and 6 boards to spark Fazerrati's Pizza to a 57-40 victory over Napa Valley Jewelers. Pedro Infante had 12 rebounds, 6 points, and 5 steals for Fazerrati's, Hector Delgado 9 boards, 4 points and 2 steals, and John Ruiz 3 points.
Julian Silverthorne had 16 points and 5 rebounds for Jewelers, Joe Lee 10 points and 5 boards, Angel Ochoa 5 points and 3 steals, Brandon Rusin 5 rebounds, and Cody Jones and Carlos Chavez 4 points apiece.
Napa Firefighters Association downed R&S Glazing, 71-32, getting 25 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals from Jadyn Satten and 15 points and 2 steals from Matthew Commander, along with George Bolen's 10 points, 6 boards and 5 steals, Mauricio Camacho's 12 rebounds, 8 points and 5 steals, Grant Koehler's 8 boards and 5 points, Matthew Heun’s 5 points and Marcus Nunes’ 3 points, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals.
Bayley Craig scored 14 points for R&S, while Seth Ponciano had 8 points and 2 steals, Diego Cruz 6 points and 3 steals, Anthony Martinez 5 rebounds and 3 steals, Alec Nunes 3 points and 2 steals, and Estevan Reyes and Isaiah Aguirre 2 steals each.
Napa Police Officers Association prevailed over Deputy Sheriffs Association, 51-46, as Sam Brovelli put up 22 points, 11 rebounds and 8 steals, Angelo Vivan 14 points, 5 boards and 5 steals, Trevor Ellena 10 rebounds, 5 points, 5 blocks and 2 steals, Nate Allen 5 boards, Aidan Phillips 3 points and 2 steals, and Cris Soto 6 points and 5 rebounds.
Riain Stults posted 23 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Sheriffs, Kyle Jezycki 12 boards, 8 points and 4 blocked shots, Matthew Helms 10 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Elliot Suhr 10 rebounds and 2 steals, Kadel Hock 3 points, Aidan Ramblas 4 boards, and Erik Cosca 3 steals.
Napa Valley Orthopedics edged Sunrise Rotary, 42-37 behind Charlie Seitz’s 16 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals, Andrew Diana’s 14 boards and 8 points, Nicolas Minahan’s 9 points, Ryan Mooney’s 7 rebounds and 2 steals, Adam Wesner’s 4 points, and Nick Ball’s 3 points.
Yovanni Gonzalez had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Sunrise, Trevin Cholmondeley 15 rebounds and 6 points, Dylan Foster 9 rebounds and 4 points, Trent Maher 5 points and 5 boards, Nick Raymond 7 rebounds and 3 points, and Jacks Madigan 3 points.