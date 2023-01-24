Napa Optimist Youth Basketball: Orthopedics, Formatech, Nielson, Long pick up wins

In the Optimist Youth Basketball high school division this past weekend, Christian Ramirez had 15 points and six steals to lead Napa Valley Orthopedics to a 30-24 win over Mark Coleman State Farm Insurance. Theo Owens added 9 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals for Orthopedics, Seth Daniel 4 points and 12 boards, Chris Borrayo 6 rebounds, Abe Schweiky 6 steals, and Monica Vega 2 steals.

Diego Sanchez paced State Farm with 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals. Sean Johnson had 8 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals, Tyler Hansen and Tylen Carrasco 5 boards and 2 steals apiece, and Ceasar Olvera and Jack Chiu 2 points each.

FormaTech downed R.E. Maher Construction, 37-23, as Ever Horsey posted 8 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocked shots. Ismael Lopez-Zuniga added 8 points, 2 steals and 9 rebounds, Adrian Sanchez 7 points, 2 steals and 5 boards, Henry Reeves 6 rebounds and 4 steals, Isaiah Garcia and Dane Connor 5 points apiece, and Jorge Salgado 5 boards and 2 points.

Aaron Scott had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals for Maher, Ramon Carlin 7 points, Austin Graeber 5 points and 3 steals, Max Muldanado 3 steals, Javelin Rohrer 7 boards, and Michael Richards 2 points and 2 steals.

Nielson Construction defeated Anette’s Chocolates, 45-35, getting 13 points, 13 rebounds and 2 steals from Trent Adams, 15 points on five treys from Rocky Mendoza, 9 points, 14 rebounds and 2 steals from Miles Tenscher, 4 points, 5 boards and 3 steals from Noah Piersig, and 4 points from Joseph Willis.

Shahub Razavi got 9 points for Anette’s, while Finn Salese had 8 points and 5 rebounds, Monte Martin 7 points and 6 rebounds, Matthew Stephenson 10 boards, 2 points and 2 steals, Payton Miracle 5 points and 4 steals, and Mario Galambos 4 points.

Long Electric took a 46-38 decision over Napa Police Officers Association as Matteo Joins and Trace Madigan posted 11 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals apiece. Jonah Harris had 8 points and 14 boards, Dominick McElheran 8 points, Harris Christensen 3 points and 8 rebounds, Jay Ruiz 9 boards, and Giano Caires 4 points.

Nate Lavorico had 18 points, 4 steals and 8 rebounds for Police. Jeri Estabillo added 14 points and 4 steals, Luis Gutierrez 2 points, 9 boards and 2 steals, Karson Feigel 2 points and 8 rebounds, Josh Pizano and Salvador Garcia 5 boards each, and Kevin Hernandez 2 points.

