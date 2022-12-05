Napa Optimist Youth Basketball: Sanchez scores 31 as Coleman triumphs over Anette's

Diego Sanchez amassed 31 points and 9 steals as Mark Coleman’s State Farm Insurance beat Anette’s Chocolates, 54-32, in the first week of action in Optimist Youth Basketball’s high school division.

Sean Johnson added 11 points for Coleman, while Dylan Ito had 4 points, 6 boards and 7 steals, Tylen Carrasco and Ceasar Olvera 6 rebounds and 3 points apiece, and Tyler Hansen 5 boards.

Monte Martin had 12 points, nine rebounds, and four steals for Anette’s. Shahub Razavi chipped in 8 points, Dylan Sublett 5 steals and 2 blocks, Mario Galambos 5 boards, and Matthew Stephenson 3 steals.

R.E. Maher Construction downed Anette’s Chocolates, 55-36, with Zach Rector and Aaron Scott each posting 17 points and Rector adding 3 steals.

Also for Maher, Diego Ayala added 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Manny Villesenor 6 points, 7 boards and 2 steals, Javelin Rohrer 6 rebounds and 3 points, Michael Richards 8 boards and 2 steals, and Max Maldonado 3 points and 2 steals.

Monte Martin paced Anette’s with 14 points and 14 rebounds, while Finn Salese supplied 12 points and 5 boards, Matthew Stephenson 9 rebounds, Dylan Sublett 8 boards, and Shahub Razavi 5 points.

General Equipment Maintenance defeated Long Electric, 44-11, behind Nate Lavorico’s 20 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals.

Jonah Harris contributed 10 points and 3 steals for GEM, while Tyler Lehnecke 12 boards and 6 points, Giano Caires 3 points and 2 steals, Dominick McElheran 3 points, and Harris Christensen 2 steals.

Josh Pizano and Jeri Estabillo each had 4 points and 5 boards for Long, while Luke Gentry, Karson Feigel, and Brian Barbosa grabbed 5 rebounds apiece and Kevin Hernandez scored 3 points.

FormaTech took a 55-45 decision over Napa Valley Orthopedic as Jorge Salgado had 10 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Also for the winners, Dane Connor supplied 15 points, Ismael Lopez-Zuniga 12 points, 5 boards and 3 steals, Ever Horsey 6 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals, Henry Reeves 4 points, Ying Hanson 5 boards, Adrian Sanchez 3 points and 2 steals, and Lance Those 3 points.

Theo Owens got 15 points and 7 boards for Orthopedics, Seth Daniel 10 points, 12 rebounds and 4 steals, Christian Ramirez 16 points and 4 steals, and Monica Vega and Logan Pavao 3 points apiece.