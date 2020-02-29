Napa Optimist Youth Basketball: Semis set for 11th-12th Grade Boys division

Napa Firefighters Association handed Napa Police Officers Association its first defeat of the season in a 45-42 thriller to advance to the semifinals of the Optimist Youth Basketball league’s season-ending tournament in the 11th-12th Grade Boys Division.
Jadyn Satten paced Firefighters with 14 points and 6 rebounds, George Bolen had 9 points and 4 steals, Grant Koehler 5 points, 5 boards and 5 steals, Matthew Commander 7 points, Tyler Sharif 6 points, Eduardo Barajas 4 points, and Mauricio Camacho 2 steals.
Matthew Shane led Police with 19 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Trevor Ellena got 7 rebounds, 6 points and 2 blocked shots, Angelo Vivan 9 points, Nate Allen 5 boards, Justin Van Maren 4 points, Cris Soto 3 steals, and Aidan Phillips 2 steals..
Nielson Construction earned a semifinal spot by defeating R&S Glazing, 62-36, sparked by Jacob Aaron's 19 points and 10 rebounds, Bill Chaidez’s 13 points, 11 boards and 8 steals, Alec Umutyan 14 points and 2 steals, Gary Yates 9 points and 7 rebounds, and Wyatt Chaidez 9 points.
Dominic Johnson posted 10 points and 5 rebounds for R&S, Bayley Craig 11 points, Seth Ponciano 10 points, Estevan Reyes 7 boards and 3 points, and Isaiah Aguirre 5 rebounds.
David Bown had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals to pace Rotary to a 37-32 win over Deputy Sheriffs Association and a trip to the semifinals. Sean Pratt added 13 points, 5 boards and 2 steals for Rotary, Isaac Rojas 14 boards, 8 points and 2 steals, Austin Michie 8 rebounds and 3 steals, and Logan Lines 5 boards.
Lucas Brandon had 11 rebounds, 11 points and 3 blocks for Sheriffs, Ryan O'Connor 14 points and 2 steals, Kyle Jezycki 6 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, and Aidan Ramblas and Elliot Suhr each got six rebounds and three steals.
In earlier action, Firefighters took a 40-35 decision over Rotary, getting 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals from Jadyn Satten. Grant Koehler had 8 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Matthew Commander 6 rebounds, 3 points and 4 steals, Mauricio Camacho 5 boards and 2 steals, George Bolen 4 points and 3 steals, and Marcus Nunes 4 steals.
David Bown got 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Rotary, Isaac Rojas 14 boards, 8 points and 3 steals, Jackson Waters 6 points and 3 steals, Sean Pratt 3 points and 2 steals, and Brent Dreyer 3 points.
Firefighters will meet Rotary at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silverado Middle School for the first semifinal, followed by Napa Police against Nielson Construction at 7:40 p.m. in the other semifinal. The winners will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Silverado.