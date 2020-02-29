Napa Optimist Youth Basketball: Semis set for 11th-12th Grade Boys division

Lucas Brandon had 11 rebounds, 11 points and 3 blocks for Sheriffs, Ryan O'Connor 14 points and 2 steals, Kyle Jezycki 6 points, 6 boards and 3 steals, and Aidan Ramblas and Elliot Suhr each got six rebounds and three steals.

In earlier action, Firefighters took a 40-35 decision over Rotary, getting 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals from Jadyn Satten. Grant Koehler had 8 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Matthew Commander 6 rebounds, 3 points and 4 steals, Mauricio Camacho 5 boards and 2 steals, George Bolen 4 points and 3 steals, and Marcus Nunes 4 steals.

David Bown got 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Rotary, Isaac Rojas 14 boards, 8 points and 3 steals, Jackson Waters 6 points and 3 steals, Sean Pratt 3 points and 2 steals, and Brent Dreyer 3 points.

Firefighters will meet Rotary at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Silverado Middle School for the first semifinal, followed by Napa Police against Nielson Construction at 7:40 p.m. in the other semifinal. The winners will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Silverado.

