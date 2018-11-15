With four of eight winners hailing from Napa, the final session of Wednesday Night Drags and Drift powered by Universal Technical Institute took place on Sonoma Raceway’s quarter-mile drag strip this week.
The Napa winners were Dan Brown in Jackpot, Tom Markovich in Sport Street, Tom Stahlecker in Street and Dwayne Opperman in Super Jackpot.
Other winners were Calpella’s Ralph Gomez in Gear Jammer, Novato’s Doug Love in Motorcycle, Novato’s Zabaz Rosales in Comp Rod, and Discovery Bay’s Joey Frakes in the High School class.
Wednesday Night Drag racing will return to the famed drag strip on March 13.
Those looking for more drag racing sooner can look forward to the final bracket drags event of the season on Sunday, Nov. 25. Gates open at 7 a.m., with racing spanning from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost for spectators is $15. Cost for competitors will be $25 for High School and Trophy, $50 for Association classes, $40 for Sportsman or Motorcycle, $60 for Pro, and $70 for Super Pro.
For more information, call 800-870-RACE. Call 800-870-7223 ext. 209 for racing and weather updates.
Ripken-Babe Ruth signups online now, in person Jan. 14, Feb. 4
Online signups are open for the Napa Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth League spring baseball programs at leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr for all age groups. New users will need to establish a secure login for on-line registration.
There will be in-person signups from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 14 and Feb. 4 at Athletic Feat, 3367 Solano Ave. in Napa, where league staff will be able to assist with the online registration process.
The Cal Ripken-Babe Ruth League has programs for players ages 4-18. The Cal Ripken Rookie and Minor divisions play on 60-foot bases, and the Major Division plays on 70-foot bases. In the Majors Division, pitchers are taught to work from the stretch. Players are allowed to lead off and steal bases. The focus is on preparing players for Tournament/Travel style baseball on longer base paths and real baseball situations.
The Babe Ruth Division is for ages 13-15 and 16-19. Teams play on a professional-sized 90 ft. baseball diamonds.
A player’s league age is as of April 30, 2017. New registrants to the league will need to provide a birth certificate (or other valid identification) via upload or at the in-person sign ups that shows the player’s birthdate at time of registration.
Tryouts for Major Cal Ripken (11- and 12-year olds) and Babe Ruth (13- to 15-year-olds) will be held Saturday, Feb. 11 at Silverado Middle School. All players trying out will be placed on teams. Team placement for all other age groups are based on player preference.
Registration fees are $60 for T-Ball (ages 4-6), $145 for Rookies (ages 7-8), $165 for Minors (ages 9-10) and Majors (ages 11-12), $225 for age 13-15 Babe Ruth, and $260 for age 16-19 Babe Ruth.
Sign up fees increase by $15 after Feb. 4.
Visit leagues.bluesombrero.com/napabr or e-mail napababeruth@gmail.com for more information.
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups Nov. 17
Optimist Youth Basketball sign-ups will be held for the 9th-10th Grade and 11th-12th Grade boys’ divisions at the Napa Valley College gym from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17.
The fee is $80, plus a $20 uniform deposit that will be returned when the uniform is returned. Scholarships are available upon request.
Late sign-ups for the 6th-8th Grade Girls division will be accepted. Those unable to attend should call Rich Beck (grades 9-10) at 226-2220 or Parker Hall (grades 11-12) at 252-0739.
Open gym badminton at ACMS continues Nov. 19
The City of American Canyon Parks and Rec Department has been holding open gym badminton for ages 5 and older, with skills sessions for young or beginning players, at the American Canyon Middle School gym from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Remaining sessions are Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17.
There are six courts available. Racquets and birdies will be supplied. Feather birdies are not available, but can be brought to the sessions.
Monthly enrollment is available at the Parks and Rec office, 100 Benton Way. Anyone age 18 or younger must have a parent or guardian sign a consent waiver at registration.
Prolific Prep offers Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21
Prolific Prep of Napa is offering a Thanksgiving basketball camp Nov. 19-21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Napa Christian gymnasium, located at 2201 Pine St., Napa.
Early registration (a week before the start date) is $160.
The registration is $190 within seven days of the camp start date.
Single day pricing depends on the number of sign-ups. It may or may not be available at $60. Call for details, (707) 849-1212 or via email, info@prolificprep.org.
The camp is open to boys and girls in all grade levels. Players will be separated by age/skill level.
All drills will be directed by Ryan Scott Sypkens Jeremy Russotti, Elimane Diallo and Nate Marsing, as well as the Prolific Prep players.
Visit store.jglove.com/thanksgiving to sign up for the camp.
Contact Jeremy Russotti at 849-1212 or info@prolificprep.org for more information.
Stormers Rugby signups Nov. 28
The Napa Stormers Rugby Club, for boys in grades 8-12, will hold signups at 6 p.m. Nov. 28 in Room 603 at Napa Valley College. The team will practice from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Visit napastormers.com or facebook.com/Napastormers or email info@napastormers.com for more information.
Youth basketball camp at American Canyon Dec. 2
Team Rampage will host its first-ever junior basketball clinic for boys and girls ages 3-7, powered by the Junior NBA and the Sacramento Kings, from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2 at American Canyon High School.
Registration is $60. No basketball experience is required. The camp will also have mini baskets to allow the young athletes to develop their fundamentals the right way and have a lot of fun learning the game and meeting new people. Visit teamrampagebasketball.org or call 816-1196 to register or more information.
Skyline Swimmers meet Mondays, Wednesdays at NVC
The Napa Valley Swim Team offers a program for adult swimmers and triathletes, the NVST Skyline Swimmers.
The group is for adult swimmers of all ability levels, whether they want to improve overall fitness, swim just for fun, develop better technique, or train for triathlons or swimming competitions. It convenes from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Napa Valley College pool.
Skyline Swimmers are coached by experienced swim coach and professional triathlete Emily Cocks. Each workout has a drop-in fee of $10, or a monthly fee of $60. All attending swimmers must be registered with US Masters swimming.
Email Cocks at emilycocks@gmail.com for more information on the Skyline Swimmers. For information on any NVST program, email napavalleyswim@yahoo.com or call 257-7946, visit napavalleyswim.com or find NVST on various social media sites.
Day of Dance & Cheer Dec. 2
The Napa High School Spiritleaders will host their third annual Day of Dance & Cheer at Messner Gym at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 2. Dance and cheer teams from elementary schools, middle schools, high schools, colleges, all-star teams, youth teams and dance studios have all been invited to participate.
Teams slated to perform include the Napa Saints, Academy of Danse, Pepperette’s Baton and Dance Club, Justin Cheer, Napa Valley Dance Center, Vintage Cheer and Dance Department, The Dance House, Emerge Dance Project adult team, Savage Cookies middle school, Harvest middle school, St. John’s Lutheran school, Napa High School Spiritleaders and Dance Department.
It is an opportunity to unite all of the dancers and cheerleaders in the community. Teams showcase some of their favorite routines and share their love of dance and cheer in a supportive environment. Family, friends and other dance and cheer enthusiasts are encouraged to come out and support these talented artists and athletes.
Check in time for coaches and teams is 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, and free for children age 5 and younger. Gift baskets will be raffled off and a full snack bar will be available.
It is a fundraiser for the Spiritleaders, who last year donated $500 of the profits to the local fire victims relief funds.
Email Hollie Schmidt at hschmidt@nvusd.org for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays Saturdays and Tuesdays
Connect with other tennis players, casually and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa’s Facebook page or send a message directly to casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.