Robert Exum of Napa deadlifted 600 pounds and took first place at the World Association of Bench Press and Dead Lift California Championships on June 1 at the Elks Lodge in Chico.
Exum, competing in the Masters 47-53 age group and in the 220-pound weight class, broke the double ply world record in the Masters division.
Napa Senior lifters qualify for worlds
The Napa Senior Weight Lifting Team recently made its 17th appearance in the California Bench Press and Dead Lift Championships in Chico and saw three of its lifters qualify for the World Weight Lifting Competition, set for November at Bally's/Paris in Las Vegas, Nev.
Bob Fornachon, lifting in the Master Men’s 90-94 age group in the 181-pound weight class Raw division, broke state, national and world records with a final lift of 126.7 pounds in the dead lift. He was the oldest man in the competition.
Carrie Reese, lifting in the Master Women’s 80-84 age group in the 148-pound weight class Raw division, broke three state, national and world records in bench press with a final lift of 91.3 pounds. She also set three new state, national and world records in the dead lift with a final lift of 212.5 pounds. She was the oldest woman in the meet.
Gerda Shupe, lifting in the Master Women’s 75-79 age group in the 148-pound weight class Raw division, took second place with a final bench press of 99 pounds and set a new world record in the dead lift with a final lift of 220.2 pounds.
Coaching the team were World Weight Lifting Hall of Fame member Sherry Abblett and trainer Mike Dayton, a two-time Mr. America. All team members train at Custom Health and Fitness, 520 California Blvd., #12, in Napa.