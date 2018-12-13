Napa SAL Wrestling Club attended Mendocino County SAL’s inaugural tournament in Willits on Dec. 8. “This was a great opportunity to support another Sheriff’s Activities League,” said Deputy Jesse Ward of Napa SAL, which brought 12 elementary and middle school boys and girls.
At 89 pounds, Nia Hagler, 10, wrestled in the boys division and placed first with a pin. She was also voted by the coaches as “Most Outstanding Lightweight Girl” of the tournament.
Also placing first for Napa SAL were Julianna Page, 10, at 77 pounds with two pins, and 55-pounder Andrew Bode, 9.
Taking second were Kain Conley, 7, at 54 pounds; Gabe Martinez, 8, at 52 pounds; Alan Mendieta, 9, at 68 pounds with one pin; Jenifer Amezcua, 13, at 109 pounds with one pin; and Sophia Conley 12, at 108 pounds.
Placing third were Christian Vargas, 7, at 61 pounds with one pin, and Jesse Lopez, 13, at 150 pounds.
Taking fourth were Colton Bode, 5, at 43 pounds, and Will Tokar, 13, at 129 pounds.