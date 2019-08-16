{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Senior Weight Lifters

Representing the Napa Senior Weight Lifters in Sacramento were, from left, trainer Mike Dayton, Sherry Abblett, Carrie Reese, Virginia Brookins-Brown and Bob Fornachon.

 Submitted photo

The Napa Senior Weight Lifting Team was filmed by Sacramento Channel 40 News with host Mark Demsky while preparing for the recent West Coast Bench Press & Dead Lift Championships, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sacramento.

World Weight Lifting Hall of Fame member Sherry Abblett returned to the competition after a five-year hiatus and smashed the existing dead lift world record of 148.7 pounds with a final lift of 181.7 pounds.

Virginia Brookins-Brown, the team’s newest team member, competed in the Master Women 75-79 age group in her first competition and set three world records in the dead lift with a final lift of 137.7 pounds.

Carrie Reese lifted in the 132-pound weight class, 80-84 age group, and set three new world records in the dead lift with a final lift of 214.2 pounds, set three new world records in the bench press with a final lift of 90.2 pounds, and set a new world record in the push/pull event with a 304.4-pound total.

Bob Fornachon, who at 92 was the oldest contestant, competed in the 181-pound weight class and set a world record with a final dead lift of 126.7 pounds.

Gurda Shupe, after recovering from a wrist injury, is in heavy training for the world championships being held at Bally’s/Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on Nov. 12.

Evelyn Kilgore, 93, a multiple-world record holder who is also in training for her comeback in the dead lift, with her next competition in Chico in 2020.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags