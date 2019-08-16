The Napa Senior Weight Lifting Team was filmed by Sacramento Channel 40 News with host Mark Demsky while preparing for the recent West Coast Bench Press & Dead Lift Championships, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sacramento.
World Weight Lifting Hall of Fame member Sherry Abblett returned to the competition after a five-year hiatus and smashed the existing dead lift world record of 148.7 pounds with a final lift of 181.7 pounds.
Virginia Brookins-Brown, the team’s newest team member, competed in the Master Women 75-79 age group in her first competition and set three world records in the dead lift with a final lift of 137.7 pounds.
Carrie Reese lifted in the 132-pound weight class, 80-84 age group, and set three new world records in the dead lift with a final lift of 214.2 pounds, set three new world records in the bench press with a final lift of 90.2 pounds, and set a new world record in the push/pull event with a 304.4-pound total.
Bob Fornachon, who at 92 was the oldest contestant, competed in the 181-pound weight class and set a world record with a final dead lift of 126.7 pounds.
Gurda Shupe, after recovering from a wrist injury, is in heavy training for the world championships being held at Bally’s/Paris Hotel in Las Vegas on Nov. 12.
Evelyn Kilgore, 93, a multiple-world record holder who is also in training for her comeback in the dead lift, with her next competition in Chico in 2020.