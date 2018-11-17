The Napa Senior Weightlifting Team excelled at the 22nd World Bench Press and Dead Lift Championships, which began Tuesday and was to wrap up Sunday at Paris Las Vegas Resort & Casino.
The event featured more than 600 lifters from all over the world.
Gerda Shupe notched three world records in the dead lift, finishing with a lift of 248 pounds in the Master Women's 75-79 age division in the 181-pound weight class. She set three more world records in the bench press, with a final lift of 99 pounds.
Shupe, who was inducted into the World Association of Benchers and Dead Lifters Hall of Fame this year, now has 12 WABDL world records in the bench press and dead lift, including a 325-pound dead lift when she was 71. She is the second team member to make it into the Hall of Fame, along with her coach and trainer, Sherry Abblett.
Carrie Reese, lifting in the Master Women's 80-84 age division in the 132-pound weight class, recorded three world records in bench press, with a final lift of 82.5 pounds. She also broke three world records in the dead lift, with a final lift of 159.7 pounds.
Reese started weightlifting in the 220-pound weight class, setting a world record. She now holds world records with 198-, 181-, 165- and 148-pound lifts in the 132-pound weight class, and is the first WABDL competitor to hold world records in six different weight classes.
Monica Hagen, a retired California Highway Patrol officer lifting in the Law & Fire division and 48-55 age group in the 148-pound weight class, set four world records in bench press, with a final lift of 132.2 pounds. She set four world records in the dead lift, with a final lift of 253.5 pounds. It’s a personal record for Hagen, who had trained all year to surpass 250 pounds.
Napa senior team members Evelyn Kilgore, 93, and Bob Fornachon, 92, did not compete in Las Vegas but are training for WABDL Weight Lifting Championships being held in March in Chico.
All team members are trained and coached by Abblett and Mike Dayton, a two-time Mr. America, at Custom Health and Fitness in Napa.