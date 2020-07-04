Napa Soccer Academy: Club coaches doing what they can, for the kids and game

“Our club was looking fantastic before COVID hit and, to be honest, every soccer club in America has struggled during this time,” she said. “But the fact that our players are actually interested in coming back and that I had 100% retention from my older girls team is great.

“To be honest, my No. 1 priority right now, because COVID’s not over, is just making their mental health the No. 1 priority – just keeping them happy and healthy, because it’s such a weird and stressful time for them. The coaches that we have here are awesome. They’re not being paid right now because we’re not charging our players until we know if there is going to be a season. Until we have a season we don’t really have much of a plan other than train within the guidelines and keep the players happy and healthy and back outside with their peers.”

Until now, it was video conferencing for soccer — on top of the same for school.

“Seeing them on the Zoom calls every week for the last three months was really depressing,” Halloran said. “I was watching my players just slowly decline in how they were being positive. It was very isolating for them. So just to even have a little bit of social interaction has been super positive and so important. It’s better than like trying to teach soccer on Zoom, let me tell you.