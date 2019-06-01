It what has been a roller-coaster NorCal Premier Champions League campaign for the Napa Soccer Academy’s under-17 squad, the 2002 Boys were poised to play their best soccer in weeks last weekend.
The nationally renowned Surf Soccer Club recently acquired the former Central Valley Monarcas Academy, rebranded it, and made huge strides in turning a modest club in the Stockton-Modesto area into a full Surf Soccer Club entity. Its tournament last weekend was viewed as a qualifier for the prestigious San Diego Surf Cup tournament, which will be played at the end of July.
Tournament action began with NSA posting a 3-1 victory over Alternativo Futbol Brazil ‘02.
Angelo Dominguez opened the scoring off an Erik Vargas assist. The teams traded scoring opportunities, but NSA took its 1-0 lead into halftime. The second half began with NSA’s David Sierra adding to the lead off a David Mendoza assist. Alternativo Futbol Brazil made a game of it, as a lapse in concentration allowed it to cut into the lead. But with 15 minutes remaining in the contest, Vargas closed the door on any comeback with an open-net blast off an assist by fellow midfielder Matteo Villanueva.
In its second game, NSA prevailed 5-1 over a familiar foe, Real Sacramento FC.
Past mixed results against the scrappy Sacramento squad were definitely on the minds of the Napa players and coach. However, NSA left no doubt about its mission as Sierra netted the first two goals of the match in the first 10 minutes. The third goal came off a brilliant run by Luke Shea, who found the back of the net from 25 yards out. Villanueva added the fourth and Dominguez the fifth for a 5-0 lead before Real nixed the shutout bid in the closing minutes.
That set up a semifinal against Briseno Victory that Napa won, 3-1.
Dominguez found the net in the 15th minute of the match before leaving the game due to injury, but Napa quickly adjusted and composed itself to go up 2-0. Villanueva added the insurance in the second half, before Briseno got on the board with five minutes remaining.
The championship saw NSA edge host CV Surf Soccer Club, 1-0.
The match started with both squads attempting to establish ball control and with few scoring opportunities for either side. The teams went into halftime scoreless much due to the stellar goalkeeping of the NSA’s Sucre Herrera and defensive efforts of Elias Garcia, Cyril Osifo-Doe, Dane Elder and Angel Rodriguez.
The teams continued trading scoring chances, with Surf having the clearer opportunities but getting denied each time by Herrera. With less than three minutes remaining, NSA had a clear chance at breaking the deadlock when Villanueva was taken down just outside the penalty area. Sierra, who has become a specialist at free kicks, lined up for one that would have given NSA the victory. His curling free kick banged off the crossbar. However, a streaking Vargas blasted the ball into the back of the net for the game winner.
“This was long time coming. This one feels good.” said NSA 2002 Boys head coach Eric Branagan-Franco. “The boys made it their objective to come and play our brand and style of soccer. Winning this tournament was special not only to me and the club, but to my players and their families.”
The Napa team will take a brief break as it prepares its application to the San Diego Surf Cup event.