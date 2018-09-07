Napa Soccer Academy’s 2007 boys team captured first place in the Golden Gate Invitational last weekend in San Francisco, winning the final, 4-3 in overtime, over the very tough Montclair Clippers.
Napa went undefeated in group play, earning the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in elimination play, and dispatched the hosting Club San Francisco Glens 4-1 in the semifinals.
The championship game started at a fast pace, with Montclair scoring first off a penalty kick. Napa tied the match, only to see the Clippers go back up 2-1 on a free kick from the top of the penalty area.
Napa again recovered and tied the match a few minutes later.
Montclair began the second half by continuing to press and quick regained the lead, 3-2. However, with one minute left to play, NSA tied the match on a penalty kick after one of its players went on a breakaway and was taken down inside the penalty area.
In overtime, NSA dominated possession and created numerous scoring opportunities. In the last minute of the game, Napa pressed high, recovered the ball, passed the ball wide. A Napa player took the ball up the sideline and crossed it in front of the goal, where a teammate tapped it in to beat the final whistle.