The Napa Soccer Academy returned to Napa as the No. 2 under-16 squad in the nation.
The boys battled altitude sickness and the wear and tear of a tournament that demanded the best out each participating team.
The Elite Clubs National League playoff series is recognized as the top-level tournament series in the nation and has partnered with US Club Soccer to ensure only the top teams in the each of the top leagues across the United States participate.
The NSA’s ‘03 boys, guided by head coach Eric Branagan-Franco, ensured an invitation to the Elite National Premier League National Championship by winning the ENPL national playoff a week earlier in Rockford, Illinois.
The ENPL National Championship was divided into two groups of four teams each, and only the top two teams advanced to the championship game.
The boys opened against Slammers FC of Santa Ana on July 11. The Slammers scored early and led until about two minutes remained, when Napa’s Beto Sierra scored the equalizer. The draw seemed to inject new life into the boys, and they played the most exciting game of their season the next day against Real Salt Lake of Arizona.
The July 12 match, won 4-3 by Napa, was widely viewed as one of the best played matches of the entire tournament. Napa trailed 1-0 before Gerardo Perez equalized off a Jorge Galvan assist, but Real Salt Lake answered with two more goals to take a 3-1 lead at halftime. Napa stormed back, however.
A Jason Fuentes strike off a Sierra assist pulled them to within 3-2, before newcomer Christian Flores blasted a header off a Perez assist to tie the match 3-3 with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.
But Napa knew a second draw would not help in its journey to the championship game, and mounted an impressive attack. Justin Sotelo hit the game-winner off an impressive volley to send the squad into the top four.
Napa tied New England FC 1-1 in its final game of group play on Sunday. Already out of contention and poised to play a spoiler role, New England FC took an early 1-0 lead and held onto it for most of the game. In true NSA form, however, Sierra nailed the equalizer off a Sotelo assist to send Napa into the championship game against Player Development Academy of New Jersey.
Against a banged-up NSA squad, Monday’s championship game was all PDA. The New Jersey squad defeated NSA convincingly, 4-0, although the game seemed closer than the final score indicated.
“PDA made the most of every opportunity and put the shots they took in the net,” said NSA Director of Operations Ed Vargas. “They are a deserving champion, but what our boys did for the Napa Soccer Academy as a club and the city of Napa is priceless.
“Everyone knows Napa as the grape-growing capitol of the world, but now they also know it as the home of NSA soccer.”