Napa Soccer Academy’s 2003 team won back-to-back league titles and is off the Rockford, Illinois to play for a spot in the Elite National Premier League National Championships.
After a 6-2 opening-day loss to Merced and a 1-1 draw with SF Glens a week later, it would have been difficult to imagine the Napa Soccer Academy’s’ Under-16 squad to even be in the picture for the NorCal Champions League title.
With serious injuries to standout midfielders Landon Leal Ruiz, Ivan Chavez and Justin Sotelo for most of the season, the coaches and staff were not sure what the outcome would be.
The NorCal Champions League brackets are determined by placing the top placing teams in the NPL1 North, South, East and West, ensuring only top competition week in and week out.
“Coming in with the roster depleted due to injuries, only earning a single point of the possible six the boys knew what was needed to turn the tide,” said NSA Director of Operations and Communications Ed Vargas. “We are very lucky to have the support of our medical trainer, Christy Kling. She was non-stop during the last five games keeping the boys healthy and advising them on how to stay healthy. You don’t need luck if you have Christy on your side.”
The run started with a 3-0 victory over Turlock Academica, followed by a 1-0 win over Athletico Sta. Rosa, a 2-0 victory over East Bay Tottenham Hotspur, and a 1-0 win over Union Sacramento. The championship was decided in the final game against Cal Odyssey.
Napa needed a victory to earn first place and pulled it out, 2-1.
Odyssey took a quick 1-0 lead. But after the teams traded scoring opportunities, NSA’s Gerardo Perez found the back of the net just before halftime to tie the score. The go-ahead goal came off a free kick blast by standout midfielder Jorge Galvan Guzman.
With the game winding down, Odyssey did its best to ruin the back-to-back championship bid. But with less than five minutes remaining, an open-net shot was denied by stout defender Luis Rodriguez to preserve the victory and secure an ENPL invitation for a second year in a row. The national tournament will be June 28 through July 2.
“Overcoming the adversity and seeing fellow teammates get injured, a limited roster, and still coming out on top is something to be very proud of,” said head coach Eric Branagan-Franco. “The boys were lions during this championship run.”
The team will take a short break before resuming training for the ENPL playoffs. With a healthy squad and new additions to the roster, the fully reloaded team is poised to make a run at a national title.