Napa Spiritleaders host Day of Dance and Cheer

The Napa High School Spiritleaders hosted their seventh annual Day of Dance and Cheer showcase in Messner Gym on Dec. 11.

The standing-room-only event is the largest dance and cheer event in the valley, bringing together approximately 500 participants in front of a packed audience of supporters.

Hollie Johnson, Director of the Napa High School Spiritleaders and Dance Department, started the event to bring unity to the dance and cheer community and invite the surrounding schools and studios to showcase their daily hard work and talent in a non-competitive, supportive environment.

It is a free event for all participants and their coaches, with the coaches receiving a complimentary lunch.

The teams that participated this year were St. Helena’s Legacy Dance Collective Studio, Vintage High Cheer and Dance, Napa High Spiritleaders, NV Dance Company, The Dance House Napa Valley, Vallejo’s Ikonic Dance Studio, the NHS Dance Department, Vintage High Performing Arts Dance, and the Justin-Siena Dance Department.

Spectators older than 5 are charged admission — $15 for adults and $10 for ages 6-17 — and a portion of the money is donated to a worthy cause. In the past, the Spiritleaders have contributed to Northern California fire victims twice, the Alaina Housley Voice Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Association, and The National Down Syndrome Society.

This year’s beneficiary is Napa High School student Gracey Marek, who is fighting bone cancer.

In total, the Spiritleaders have donated $3,000 to a variety of important causes.

The Napa High School Dance Department’s Spring Dance Production is scheduled April 28-30 in the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium.

Visit napahigh.nvusd.org/ dancedepartment for more information.