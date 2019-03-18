The Napa Stormers high school rugby team took a 45-7 loss to Santa Rosa in its home opener Saturday morning at Napa Valley College.
With a team composed of players from all over Napa, Sonoma and Solano counties, the Stormers came together to attempt to knock off a team primarily made up of Piner and Cardinal Newman students. But after losing previously against Santa Rosa on the road, 34-12, the Stormers' home-field advantage did not help turn the tide.
“We didn’t stick to the basics,” Stormers head coach Barend Venter said. “Our biggest issue was ball possession. We couldn’t really play since we barely had the ball. But there’s a lot of positives. The boys played until the end and that’s the main thing. There’s a handshake and then you pick up your head and you reset for the next game.”
Things started off poorly for Napa when fly-off Lukas Barrett, whom Venter likened to the team’s quarterback, was injured just two minutes into the contest and did not return. A few minutes later, Santa Rosa broke through to score a try and open the game up at 5-0.
Looking to answer, the Stormers managed to push the ball downfield well. But they were disjointed at inopportune moments and, thus, unable to string together positive possessions.
“There was a little bit of disconnect,” Venter said. “We had a few players not come to practice and we implemented some new components. We had a lot of knock-ons because they didn’t expect the ball.”
With a lack of chemistry on offense, the Stormers continued to give their opposition opportunities. That allowed Santa Rosa star Dino Kahaulelio to get going, as the rugged fullback continually sliced through the defense for four tries on the day. To boot, three of those four Kahaulelio tries came in the first half, allowing the visitors to swiftly build a 20-0 advantage.
But the Stormers found a way to get on the board. Princeton Toki found a rare open crease in the Santa Rosa defense and rumbled in for a successful try that allowed his team to cut the deficit to 20-7 just before the halftime whistle.
While the late-half score gave the Stormers a spark of hope, it was quickly quelled in the second frame as Santa Rosa stepped on the gas and raced away from Napa with five more tries.
As the game got further out of hand, Santa Rosa’s superb physicality and conditioning showed through and Napa players began to try to break out alone without ruck support in frustration. That lack of support allowed Santa Rosa to dominate the time of possession through the game’s final 15 minutes, with the hosts rarely threatening with the ball in their hands.
The Stormers will hope to regroup for another home game next Saturday against an Elsie Allen team they previously lost to 40-22. With most of his players in their first year playing the game, Venter is eager to see how his guys can learn from their latest defeat.
“Elsie Allen, that’s our big game next week,” the coach said. “We played them closely last time and lost by just a few tries. The game was really even, so if we just get synced together and have good support out there, I think we can definitely knock them.”