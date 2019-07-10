Twelve Napa Track Club athletes qualified for the 2019 USA Track and Field Junior Olympic National Championships, scheduled July 22-28 at Sacramento State University, by scoring top-five finishes in 16 events at the Region 16 Championships this past weekend at Modesto Junior College.
The three-day meet drew competitors form Northern California and western Nevada.
Napa’s Liam Wallace-Harper had an outstanding meet, qualifying in three different events in the 15-16 age division. He was fifth in the 110-meter hurdles, fourth in the triple jump, and fourth in the high jump. In the same division, Casey Potrebic – participating in events to prepare for this week’s Region 16 decathlon – had a fifth-place finish in the shot put.
Napa sisters Sophia and Sadie Tinnon were both crowned as Region 16 champions.
In the 15-16 age group, Sophia Tinnon won the javelin with a personal best mark of 100 feet, 10 inches, and also qualified with a second-place throw in the shot put (30-1) and a fifth in the discus (91-7). Sadie won the discus in the 11-12 age group with a personal-best effort (68-9).
In the 9-10 girls division, Josephine Diaz qualified with third-place finishes in the 1500 race walk and high jump.
In the 11-12 girls division, Lucy Morris placed second and Adela Regalado-Zachold third in the 1500 meter race walk with personal-best times. Gracie DeFina will make a return trip to the national meet after placing fifth in the javelin (52-8).
Napa’s 4x400-meter relay team captured fifth place with an exciting finish that saw Adela Regalado-Zachold, DeFina, Hailey Schuemann and Blake Wilsey turn in a club-record time of 5:06.85.
In the 17-18 women’s division, Mia Oggenfuss is making a return visit to the national meet after placing fourth in the high jump (4-9.75). Carly Johnson placed third in the javelin with a personal record (109-6) to also have the right to compete in Sacramento.