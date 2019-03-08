With a full year now under its belt, the Napa United 1839 Academy has enjoyed recent on-field success and received individual accolades from big-name soccer programs.
However, Director Gavin Taylor is quick to point out that success should also be measured by long-term progress.
“I bring many quotes to practice,” he said. “One of my favorites is from an American football college coach who was asked if he was proud of his players’ success after winning a national championship. His response was, ‘Ask me in 20 years and I’ll give you an answer.’”
According to Taylor, the Academy program is the apex of the Napa United soccer program, but the philosophies and methods are being adopted throughout the entire organization – all the way down to the U6 co-ed recreational soccer.
“Our goal is to provide the best experience for soccer players throughout and we are implementing that strategy across the board,” he explained. “While it’s true that most of Napa United’s players will not become professional footballers, we still want to provide them all the opportunities to be successful.”
One player who has seen recent success is Sebastian “Seba” Carbajal, who was recently selected for US Club’s Under 15 id2 team. The id2 team is a national selection of the best club soccer players throughout the country.
Carbajal and his id2 teammates will travel to Belgium and France in late March. The team is comprised of players from 13 states and Germany.
“Seba is on a similar pathway as Lalo, whom I also coached,” Taylor said of helping open the pathway for Eduardo “Lalo” Blancas to get introduced to Utah-based Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake. Blancas now plays for MLS side LA Galaxy’s youth team. Taylor said Blancas is also getting regular training sessions in with the senior squad and the second team.
“Lalo kind of opened the door for younger players in Napa,” said Taylor. “It is our goal at Napa United to get players like Lalo and Seba a chance to play with the best players and teams in the world. I don’t think most people truly recognize how much talent there is in Napa and our surrounding community.”
Taylor noted there are multiple MLS teams vying for Carbajal to be added to their permanent roster. They include the San Jose Earthquakes, who hosted Carbajal and four other Napa United Academy players last week.
“Our recent on-field success with tournaments, State Cup results and league wins is drawing a lot interest in our programs,” Taylor said. “On March 4 we had Seba, Cesar Molina, Antonio Serafini, Aaron Cruz, and Jaret Garcia training with the Quakes’ USDA team. We will continue to add more players in the pool as we move forward for additional opportunities to train with professional clubs.”
For all the individual accolades, Taylor credits the coaching staff and, especially, the players for raising the standards of quality in the program.
“We have a dedicated coaching staff who are challenging the players to bring their absolute best performances to the training pitch and the games,” he said.
Napa United Academy’s younger teams recently wrapped up their State Cup performances with the 2007 premier boys team winning the State Premier 1 championship and the 2008 premier girls winning the State Premier 2 championship.
“The ’07 boys were narrowly knocked out of the top flight by the No. 1 team in the country from Clovis, which was very frustrating,” said Taylor. “However, by winning the second flight, and with our recent successes, we are now ranked the No. 3 team in the country, with Clovis as the No. 1 team.”
With the State Premier 2 win, the 2008 girls have advanced further than any girls team from Napa.
“The ’08 girls have been on a great run since our Real Salt Lake tournament last summer,” noted Taylor. “Their performance in the State Cup, and beating some very tough teams along the way, has them ranked as the No. 19 team in the United States. I haven’t been in Napa for that long, but I’m almost certain no other girls team from Napa can claim that achievement. The girls will be playing in the Surf Cup Qualifier this weekend against some very tough teams, so hopefully with a good showing, they can climb up even higher.”
Looking ahead, Taylor has some lofty goals for the Academy program, which includes taking every team in the program to the Real Salt Lake tournament this summer. The MLS club is one of the few full-residency programs in the country. This means that any player who signs with the club receives full tuition and board at its school, with the chance to train and play for the MLS team.
“I believe if we can provide all the right opportunities,” Taylor added, “that the players will develop into great athletes, soccer players, and human beings.”