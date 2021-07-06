Napa Valley 19 & Under Baseball: Napa Acorns regroup to win 4th of July tournament

Brusstar was a Chicago Cubs teammate of Buckner.

“As far as hand-eye coordination and putting the bat on the baseball, nobody was even in his class,” said Brusstar, Napa Valley College's longtime pitching coach. “He could take any pitch, it didn’t matter; if he wanted to make contact with it, he would. He was amazing. You always look up to the athletes that were playing sports in front of you as you were going through high school.”

Napa High teammate Dennis Rippey co-sponsored the tournament in honor of Buckner, his lifelong friend.

“It is my hope that at least one of these players in this tournament will follow in Bill’s footsteps,” Rippey said. “He was a tremendous athlete and I am honored to have been his friend in the Napa Valley for 65 years.”

Buckner was drafted in the second round in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played for the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, California Angels and Kansas City Royals during his 22-year career. He made his professional debut in 1968 with the Ogden Dodgers, whose manager was Tommy Lasorda, and his teammates included Bobby Valentine and Steve Garvey. After retiring in 1990, Buckner continued to coach at different levels before officially leaving baseball in 2014.