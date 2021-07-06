Napa Valley 19 & Under Baseball: Napa Acorns regroup to win 4th of July tournament

The Napa Acorns, three days after opening with a 4-0 loss to the North Bay Crushers, came back to win the inaugural Bill Buckner Memorial 4th of July Invitational with an 8-0 victory over Sonoma Stack at Cleve Borman Field in Yountville on Sunday.
Jayge Campbell pitched a one-hit shutout to stymie Stack, allowing only a second-inning single to Jaime Pierce while striking out six and walking five in the seven-inning complete game.
“It was a very good tournament, with most of the games being very competitive and exciting,” said tournament director Steve Meyer. "As the first tournament for a lot of the teams after the pandemic, it was fun and welcomed by everybody at Cleve Borman Field."
The Acorns became the first Napa team in the 46-year history of the tournament, which has had different names over the years, to win it since it expanded to eight or more teams. The original tournament consisted of only four to six teams, all from Napa or Sonoma.
Davide Migotto had a double, two singles and two RBIs to lead the Acorns offensively. Nick Schuttish added a two-run triple in the fifth inning, Boden Cooke had a base hit and two RBIs, and Jake Whipple added a double.
The Napa squad finished second in its pool with a 2-1 record, coming back with an 18-1 rout of the San Francisco Cardinals and a 4-3 nailbiter over the Millbrae Brewers. That put the Acorns in Sunday morning’s semifinals, where they prevailed 5-3 over a very tough Cardinal Newman-Santa Rosa team.
The hosts used small ball to take a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, scoring three runs on two bunts, an error, a base hit and a sacrifice fly. The Acorns added two unearned runs in the fifth on a Cooke two-run single to go up 5-0.
Whipple, who started on the mound, pitched into the fifth inning before running out of gas and getting relieved by Dylan Rody and Owen Schnaible, as Cardinal Newman put three runs on the board with a bases-loaded walk and a two-run single by Kisho Kircher. The Acorns’ relievers allowed only one base runner after that, however, and moved on to the championship game.
The Napa Crushers, who had fallen 11-0 to Sonoma Stack on Thursday, went 0-3 in their pool after also losing 32-3 to Cardinal Newman and 7-3 to San Bruno VFW.
In other games, it was Cardinal Newman 9-0 over San Bruno VFW, the Millbrae Brewers 6-5 over San Francisco Cardinals, Sonoma Stack 4-3 over San Bruno VFW, the North Bay Crushers 18-0 over the Millbrae Brewers, the North Bay Crushers 10-0 over the San Francisco Cardinals, and Cardinal Newman 11-2 over Sonoma Stack.
Ceremonial first pitches were thrown out by 1977 Napa High graduate and early-1980s Atlanta Braves player Bob Porter on Thursday, current UC Berkeley head coach and 1996 Vintage High School graduate Mike Neu on Friday, Buckner's sister Jan Buckner Murphy, brother Jim Buckner and sister-in-law Kathy Buckner on Saturday, and 1970 Napa High graduate and 1980 Philadelphia Phillies World Series champion Warren Brusstar on Sunday.
Buckner was born in Vallejo on Dec. 14, 1949 and grew up and lived in American Canyon. He started playing baseball in the Vallejo Little League program and attended Napa High School, graduating in 1968 after a very successful athletic career.
He was a two-time All-American wide receiver in football with 61 catches for 963 yards, both school records, and played varsity basketball his senior year. But it was in baseball where he made his mark. The lefthander played the outfield and some first base for head coach Clarence Tye at Napa High, batting .667 in 1967 and .529 in 1968.
He struck out only once his entire high school career, a school record. Buckner was selected as the Cal-Hi Sports Mr. Baseball State Player of the Year in 1967. He was inducted into the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997, the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame in 2010, and to the California Interscholastic Federation 100th Anniversary All-Century Team in 2015.
Buckner also played American Legion Baseball for VFW Post 113 for head coach Clint Smith.
“I was fortunate; they knew the game and could teach us,” he once said of Tye and Smith. “They were great coaches who taught us a lot of things, more than just sports — about life and how to conduct yourself, and motivation. They were two of the most influential people in my life. The thing you remember the most are the people you’re surrounded by, the teachers and coaches.”
Brusstar was a Chicago Cubs teammate of Buckner.
“As far as hand-eye coordination and putting the bat on the baseball, nobody was even in his class,” said Brusstar, Napa Valley College's longtime pitching coach. “He could take any pitch, it didn’t matter; if he wanted to make contact with it, he would. He was amazing. You always look up to the athletes that were playing sports in front of you as you were going through high school.”
Napa High teammate Dennis Rippey co-sponsored the tournament in honor of Buckner, his lifelong friend.
“It is my hope that at least one of these players in this tournament will follow in Bill’s footsteps,” Rippey said. “He was a tremendous athlete and I am honored to have been his friend in the Napa Valley for 65 years.”
Buckner was drafted in the second round in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played for the Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, California Angels and Kansas City Royals during his 22-year career. He made his professional debut in 1968 with the Ogden Dodgers, whose manager was Tommy Lasorda, and his teammates included Bobby Valentine and Steve Garvey. After retiring in 1990, Buckner continued to coach at different levels before officially leaving baseball in 2014.
He finished with 2,715 hits, 174 home runs, 1,208 RBIs, and a career batting average of .289 despite battling numerous injuries and a strike-shortened 1981 season. Buckner still holds the assists record for American League first basemen, with 184 in 1985, and is fourth all-time in total assists. He was considered for the Most Valuable Player Award with votes five different seasons and won the National League batting title in 1980, striking out only 18 times in 615 plate appearances.
Buckner had more than 10,000 plate appearances, striking out just 453 times. Since 1920, only five players have had more than 10,000 plate appearances and fewer than 500 strikeouts — Buckner, MLB Hall of Famers Paul Waner and Charlie Gehringer, and the only two players who had a better ratio, Nellie Fox and Tony Gwynn. Buckner was third.
He was selected to the 1981 All-Star game. In the 1970s and 1980s, only one player compiled more hits than Buckner — Pete Rose. Buckner is third on the list of those who have played 100 or more games in a season and struck out 40 or fewer times, behind Stan Musial and Tris Speaker. All others in the Top 10 are in the MLB Hall of Fame. He had a stretch of 184 consecutive plate appearances, from July 9, 1972 to Sept. 25, 1972, without striking out once.
Buckner passed away on May 27, 2019 after a long but courageous battle with Lewy body dementia with his family by his side in Boise, Idaho. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jody, daughters Brittany and Christen, and son Bobby. His siblings are Robert and the twins, James and Janice.
