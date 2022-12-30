Napa Valley Athletics: A look at the top 20 stories of 2022

It was such a huge year for current and former Napa Valley athletes, we’ve decided to go beyond the customary Top 10 format and look at the Top 20 stories of 2022.

We hope you enjoy these memories on the last day of the year, and wish you the best of luck in 2023.

Vermeil inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Calistoga native Dick Vermeil was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 6, in Canton, Ohio. Now a resident of the Philadelphia area with Carol, his wife of 65 years, he compiled a coaching record of 120-109 in 15 years with the Philadelphia Eagles (1976-1982), St. Louis Rams (1997-1999) and Kansas City Chiefs (2001-2005). In between stints with the Eagles and Rams, Vermeil was a color commentator for college and NFL broadcasts for both CBS and ABC television.

The Eagles reached the Super Bowl in 1980, losing to the Oakland Raiders. The Rams defeated the Tennessee Titans 23-16 in the 1999 Super Bowl.

“If you are fortunate in life to experience success, it is due to the decisions you made,” the 1954 Calistoga High graduate said by phone leading up to the ceremony. “I made some scary decisions that turned into some positive ones. I’m going into the Hall of Fame mainly because I made the right decisions and surrounded myself with the right people. I’m representing so many wonderful owners, personnel departments, assistant football coaches and great football players. I’ve coached 10 players that are in the Hall of Fame, five others that are an assistant that are in the Hall of Fame, and against 14 other head coaches.”

Bowers helps Georgia win national football title

University of Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a 2021 Napa High School graduate, caught four passes for 36 yards with a 15-yard touchdown reception as Georgia beat Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Jan. 10.

Bowers’ touchdown catch on third and 1 with 3:33 to go capped a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive and gave Georgia (14-1 overall) a 26-18 lead.

He was targeted six times during the game and had 29 yards after the catch as the Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980.

Bowers made 13 starts and played in all 15 of Georgia’s games. He led the Bulldogs in receiving, catching 56 passes for 882 yards and a school-record 13 touchdown receptions.

“He’s wired the right way. He works awfully hard at his craft. He only knows one speed, so right away we knew he’d be able to contribute,” Georgia’s offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach Todd Monken said. “Did we know to this extent? Of course not. But once we saw him work, his skill set, we knew we had a chance to have somebody that we could rely on. We’ve just tried to continually move him around, put him in position to make plays. He’s embraced that. He works awfully hard. He has a lot more to do with what we do in terms of how he works and how he prepares than I’ve had to do with his progression, and that’s just because of the way he’s wired.”

Justin-Siena boys basketball team reaches state title game

The fourth-seeded Braves held off Liberty Ranch, 42-38, to win the Northern California Regional Division IV championship in Galt on March 8. Starting all underclassmen, Justin-Siena fell to No. 2 seed Scripps Ranch of San Diego, 46-37, in the state championship game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento four days later.

The Braves finished 21-12 under Nick Guillory, who switched places with head coach George Nessman during the holiday break and was also assisted by Morgan Malloy and Tanner Thomas.

“I think for this team, the theme was we dealt with a bunch of adversity,” Guillory said. “We went through two different three-game losing streaks, we had a midseason coaching change, and we dealt with bouts of COVID-19. We had guys miss games, and I know a lot of teams did, but these guys never complained and they did their jobs. Just such a great group of kids. To weather that stuff and to go on a run in the North Coast Section and then the state, it’s really something historic and pretty awesome. I am happy for the team and what we accomplished this year.”

Vintage boys soccer team wins NorCal title

The Crushers, playing in their first-ever Northern California Division IV playoffs, defeated Sacred Heart Prep of Atherton, 2-1, for the NorCal title at Memorial Stadium on March 5.

With the game approaching its dying minutes, junior Noel Lopez placed a cross into the heart of Sacred Heart’s goal box and team captain Anthony Stainer capitalized on it with finesse. The junior used a bicycle kick to blast the ball into the back of the net, causing Vintage fans to erupt into loud celebrations.

Co-coaches Alex Feliciano and Javier Covarrubias were on the staff when Vintage won its most recent section title in 2014, a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II crown, 10 years after winning the SJS Division I title. After claiming a share of their sixth straight league title, fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League, the Crushers (19-4-4) never let a 4-0 loss at Montgomery in the North Coast Section Division I championship game keep them from winning an even bigger title.

“It’s an honor to add another successful season to an already impressive resume,” said Feliciano. “Having already won league titles and section titles, it’s really special to do something that’s never been done before in the history of the program. This team will go down in history. It is truly unique and memorable.”

Added Covarrubias, “Every player played a part in getting the team here. All these boys always bought into the program. They had a phenomenal season and Alex and I are just really proud of what they accomplished.”

American Canyon wins its first league title in boys basketball

The Wolves clinched their first-ever league title with a 66-65 win at second-place Sonoma Valley in their second-to-last VVAL game.

Raekwon Bell scored 22 points, grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 4 assists in what was the best game of the senior’s high school career, according to head coach Scott Hayburn. Jordan Nolan had 15 points, his third straight game in double figures, and fellow senior Max Parmigiani and junior Jake Laron each added 8 points.

With 17 seconds to play and a chance to ice the game, Bell swished two free throws.

“I’ve never been more proud,” Hayburn said. “We knew we'd be playing without our leading scorer, Mikey (Pierce) tonight and that others would need to step up. Raekwon was amazing. His growth, not just since he was a freshman, but even over the last few weeks has been nothing short of astonishing. He’s asked to guard players much bigger than him every night and he puts it all out there. We aren't where we are with Rae.”

St. Helena softball ends playoff drought

The Saints earned their first section playoff berth in 21 seasons and didn’t stop there. They went 2-1 in the postseason, reaching the section final and the NorCal semifinals.

The playoff drought had been so long, a player from the previous Saints team to reach the postseason was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame five months later.

It was quite a season for the 2022 Saints, whose second-place finish in the North Central League wasn’t official until they lost 4-3 at first-place Fort Bragg in their regular-season finale. With an earlier 3-2 loss to visiting Clear Lake, they went 11-2 in league play and earned the No. 2 seed in the NCS Division 5 playoffs.

After getting a first-round bye and blanking No. 7 South Fork 2-0 in the NCS quarterfinals, they atoned for the Clear Lake loss by edging the seventh-seeded Cardinals 2-1 at home in the semifinals. That earned them a long ride to the Hoopa Valley Reservation, in the middle of Humboldt County, where they dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 1 seed Hoopa Valley.

They continued their season as the No. 2 seed in the Northern California Division V playoffs, and opened with an 18-0 rout of No. 7 Point Arena. A 4-2 semifinal loss to No. 7 seed Los Altos Hills finally ended the season for St. Helena, which finished 18-9 overall under third-year head coach Brandon Farrell.

Justin-Siena girls tennis extends league win streak

The Braves completed their fifth straight undefeated VVAL campaign in the fall, going 12-0 and extending their league win streak to 59.

Under longtime head coach Jim Reilly and assistant coach Jack Ring, Justin-Siena posted five 7-0 shutouts and five 6-1 routs, its closest scores being 5-2 in both meetings with second-place American Canyon.

The Braves will lose only three seniors to graduation.

St. Helena wins its first league baseball title since 2013

Led by senior Jasper Henry, the NCL I Most Valuable Player, St. Helena swept Fort Bragg in a regular season-ending doubleheader on the road to clinch the league title outright with a 14-1 record. The Saints hadn’t won the league crown since 2013. They had made two playoff appearances in their seven seasons since, losing 3-2 in the first round to both Piedmont in 2016 and Middletown in 2019. They also fell in the first round this year, 12-5 to Fortuna.

They finished 17-8 overall, led also by six other all-league honorees — seniors Harrison Ronayne, Miles Harvey, Spencer Printz and Orlando Segura and juniors Thomas Herdell and Josh Johnson.

American Canyon softball reaches section semifinals

The Wolves reached the section playoff semifinals for the first time with an 11-6 win over visiting Rancho Cotate on May 20, before falling 6-5 to eventual champion Benicia four days later.

American Canyon head coach Roger Harris lost only four players to graduation, three of whom will be on college teams this spring.

“The way we come together, our chemistry’s great,” then-junior Angelia Rodriguez said. “l just love the way we come together. It’s a really great feeling.”

The only other season the Wolves had won a playoff game at all was in 2014, when they beat Rosemont 9-8 at home in a Sac-Joaquin Section Division II opener before losing 8-0 to a Del Campo team that went on to lose to Benicia in the final.

Vintage softball wins first league title since 2015

After completing a season sweep of second-place American Canyon, the Crushers had to take care of business in two games against third-place Petaluma to wrap up their first league title in seven seasons. They did with a 10-0 rout in six innings and 4-2 nailbiter, finishing 11-1 in the VVAL.

The Crushers went on to reach the section semifinals in their first season under head coach Megan Lopez. Like Saanen Kerson, the last coach to guide them to a league title, Lopez is a Vintage softball alumna.

American Canyon football wins share of first league title since 2017

After winning their third title in six seasons in 2017 in the former Solano County Athletic Conference in Larry Singer’s last year at the helm, the Wolves brought on John Montante as head coach for a move into the North Coast Section and the new VVAL.

After finishing second to Vintage the first two seasons, and third behind the Crushers and Casa Grande last year, the Wolves finally finishing on top again by sharing the VVAL title with Vintage.

Led by seniors Kaleb Anderson, Kapono Liu, James Aken and others, the Wolves won their league finale over a Petaluma team that had defeated Vintage in their league opener. American Canyon and the Crushers each finished 5-1 in the VVAL.

NVC women’s golfers finish 5th in state

Led by sophomores Alexis Larsen, Makayla Kearney and Shireen Pervez, the Storm finished third in the Northern California Tournament at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera in early November to qualify for their program’s first-ever state tournament.

A week later, in her return to the state tournament after qualifying individually in 2021, Larsen tied for 12th in leading NVC to an impressive fifth-place finish at Morro Bay Golf Course. Pervez was 20th, freshman Melanie Raymundo 23rd, Kearney 38th, and freshmen Mya Brooks 44th and Desiree Berdiago 44th and 51st, respectively.

Larsen thanked head coach Bob “Skip” Freschi and assistant coach David Knox when she signed with Cal State East Bay after the season.

“Coach David and Coach Skip coached us really hard to get to that point,” she said. “For all of us to be able to get there and accomplish that, I know we were all very proud of ourselves. To finish as a top team is a great accomplishment and we’re all super excited.”

Napa High stuns Vintage in softball Big Game

Though the VVAL softball title came down to Vintage knocking off defending champion American Canyon in two close games, neither was as wild as when crosstown rival Napa High handed the Crushers what would be their only league loss, 9-8 in eight innings in Kiwanis Park the night of April 28.

Vintage sophomore Devin Viruet singled and scored to tie the game 6-6 in the top of the seventh and singled in the tying runs in the top of the eighth. But the Grizzlies won it when sophomore ghost runner Reilly Parga scored on a triple by senior Olivia Vavricka (2 for 3), who scored on a single by sophomore Molly Travis (3 for 4, 2 RBI) to tie the game and set the stage for sophomore Ella Johnson to single in the winning run on a 4 for 5 night.

Making the win more unbelievable was that Napa tied for just fifth place with a 4-8 league mark and got its other three VVAL wins over teams that it tied or finished above in the standings.

Bollinger wins VVAL, NCS tennis singles titles

Vintage High senior Lucas Bollinger defeated beat Petaluma High’s Fabio Massetti, 6-0, 6-1, to win the VVAL boys tennis singles title and teammates Paul Saleh and Ethan Kincaid won the doubles title with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of a Casa Grande pair on April 26 at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage. Bollinger, who didn’t drop a regular-season set in four seasons at No. 1 singles for the Crushers, was named league Most Valuable Player. He went on to also win the NCS Division 1 singles title at Heritage High in Brentwood and is now getting ready for his first season at UC Davis.

Grizzlies build Big Game win streak in girls soccer

The Napa High girls soccer team won both Big Games over crosstown rival Vintage for the first time since 2018. On Jan. 14, senior Ava Dominguez scored the winner in a 2-1 victory.

On Feb. 4, Dominguez and sophomore Devyn O’Donnell gave the Grizzlies a 2-0 lead before Vintage sophomores Payten Mills and Ellie Vasquez-Zimmerman tied it up. Fans left Memorial Stadium thinking it was the fifth tie in seven meetings between the programs, but it was later ruled another Napa victory when Vintage was ruled to have used an ineligible player.

The teams will square off next on Jan. 12.

Braves sweeps league lacrosse titles

Justin-Siena’s lacrosse teams each finished 7-0 in VVAL play before having success in the NCS Division 2 playoffs. The boys, led by league MVP Thomas Crist, were seeded No. 1 and received a first-round bye before downing No. 8 Branson 9-5. They got through the semifinals when No. 5 Bishop O’Dowd forfeited due to a COVID-19 outbreak, then dropped a 7-4 thriller to No. 3 Tamalpais in the final to finish 18-2 overall. The fourth-seeded girls, led by league MVP Twyla Borck, defeated No. 13 Lick-Wilmerding 16-5 and fell 18-4 to No. 5 San Marin in the quarterfinals, finishing 16-3 overall.

Crushers sweep league water polo titles

The Vintage High water polo program swept both league titles for the first time in six years on Oct. 27, when the girls defeated Cardinal Newman 12-2 and the boys beat Napa High 13-5 in the VVAL Tournament championship games at Vintage. Both Crusher teams also finished undefeated in the VVAL during the regular season, the boys 12-0 and the girls 10-0.

NVC men’s soccer team five-peats in BVC

The Storm went 0-6-1 against nonconference opponents to start their season, getting outscored 28-5, but it was all according to head coach Rogelio Ochoa’s plan. Napa Valley turned its season completely around once BVC play started, going on a 10-game unbeaten streak that included two more non-conference games that they won and tied. The Storm finished 6-2-2 in the BVC for its fifth straight conference title and 7-9-4 overall, after falling 7-2 to Evergreen Valley in the first round of the Northern California playoffs in San Jose on Nov. 16. Napa Valley was led by BVC Defensive Player of the Year Ivan Chavez, a Vintage High product, while ex-Crushers Angelo Vivan and Justin Sotelo and former Justin-Siena standout Josiah Gutierrez Cortez also made the All-BVC First Team.

Braves win VVAL girls golf title

Led by overall co-medalist Brooklyn Blankenship, the Justin-Siena girls golf team qualified for the postseason as a team by winning the VVAL’s 18-hole championship tournament Oct. 17 at Oakmont Golf Club in Santa Rosa. Blankenship shot an 86, matched only by Casa Grande senior Cara Broadhead, and earned VVAL Player of the Year honors. The Braves finished 12-0 in the VVAL under first-year head coach Chris Curnutt.

American Canyon volleyball wins first league title

Ava Berry, Isabella Avila, Giselle Torres and Arianna Pacheco made the All-VVAL First Team after leading the Wolves to their first-ever league title in head coach Katy O’Brien’s ninth year at the helm. American Canyon absorbed its only league loss in five sets at second-place Justin-Siena, the defending co-champion with Vintage, and finished 24-7 overall and 11-1 in the VVAL.