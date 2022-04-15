Napa Valley Auto Racing: Krider gets his rest and beats the rest

Krider had been testing the Fiesta with some new suspension upgrades at regional races in California. The changes to the suspension were proving to be successful, with Krider winning five races early in the year and also setting the fastest index time out of 78 competitors at an event held at the Famoso Drag Strip in Bakersfield.

“Things are certainly on track for the 2022 season,” said his father, Jim Krider. “This year Rob is undefeated, has set the top index time twice already this year, and has been making the Fiesta faster and faster.”

Rob said the successful changes to the car can be attributed to Smart Racing Products, a company that sponsors the race team and creates tools for accurate vehicle alignment.

“We are able to quickly make changes at the track using Smart Racing Product’s tools,” he said. “And that gives us the advantage we need to stay ahead.”

That advantage paid big dividends in Nevada. When the team hit the course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, right away the gap between the lap times for first and second place was big. Krider was on top and had a sizable lead. Things were coming together, much better than in 2021.

The National Tour race weekend is a two-day event with two separate courses, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. The fastest lap time from Saturday is added to the fastest lap on Sunday for a cumulative time for the event. Any cone struck on course results in two seconds of penalty time added.

“Cones can really ruin your day,” Krider admitted. “We put a lot of wax on the front bumper of Fiesta because if there is a cone on course, chances are I will probably find a way to hit it at 70 miles per hour.”

With a sizable lead going into Sunday, the race team decided to learn from its mistakes the year before.

“We decided not to go onto the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night and party until the sun came up, like we did last year,” noted Krider.

Instead, the team went through its checklists, verified the car was in tip-top shape, and went to bed early.

“I slept great,” Krider said.

Well rested and ready to take on the final day of competition, he headed out onto the course Sunday morning and brought home the victory the team was looking for. The win was Rob Krider’s 111th career victory and his fourth SCCA National Tour win.

“Obviously going to bed early and not taking part in Las Vegas debauchery was the right decision,” said Jim Krider.

Added Rob, “Yes, we were good boys this year. This year we are bringing home a trophy instead of a really good story from the Strip. I’ll take the trophy. We already have enough dumb stories on this team.”

With the win in Las Vegas, Krider is now in season-long National Championship points contention for the SCCA 2022 season. His next event is much closer, just a few hours down I-5 at the Crows Landing Airport April 23-24.

