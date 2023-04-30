Rob Krider had a perfect weekend in the Tire Rack SCCA National Tour at Crows Landing April 21-23.

The Napa driver went faster every lap, led the event from beginning to end, avoided penalties, and came away with first-place honors and the points lead in the California Autocross Championship series.

“In racing, it pretty much doesn’t get any better than that,” Krider said after the awards ceremony. “We had the set-up correct on the car for the grippy runway surface at Crows Landing. I didn’t have to fight the car to get it to do what I wanted. I just drove smooth and clean, and for that we were rewarded with, those crucial 25 points for the state championship.”

The 25 points go toward the California Autocross Championship, a five-race series across the state that will crown a state champion at the end of the year. The SCCA National Tour at Crows Landing was the first race of the series.

Krider’s victory there in the H-Street class gave him the lead in the championship heading into Round 2, which will be held in June. The series follows a similar points system as Formula 1 racing, which has been popularized recently in the United States with the release of the “Drive to Survive” Netflix series.

“Rob knows that there is a long way to go in the season,” said his father, Jim Krider. “But picking up the early win and 25 points at the first round of the season certainly gives him confidence going into the rest of the year.”

Krider has every reason to feel confident in the H-Street class. He won the National Points series in 2022, racing in seven different states. The SCCA’s SportsCar magazine in April ran a six-page feature on his chase for the championship.

He earned four National Tour event wins in 2022. His victory last weekend was his eighth career SCCA National Tour victory and his career 125th motorsports first-place finish. His first-ever win was drag racing at Sonoma Raceway when he was still a student at Vintage High School in 1991.

“Rob loves his spreadsheets. He tracks all of his wins. Actually, he tracks everything,” said his brother, Randy Krider. “If you ask him, he could tell you the exact tire pressure he ran in his El Camino when he got that drag racing win in 1991. But it’s that attention to detail that wins championships, and according to Rob’s nerdy spreadsheet, he has 12 of those.”

When it comes to wins, the two Krider brothers have obvious sibling rivalries.

“Well, Randy has the most drag racing victories, that’s without question,” admitted big brother Rob. “He has a shed completely filled with drag racing trophies. It’s pretty impressive.”

One thing the brothers agree on is that they both have more victories than their dad.

“Oh yeah,” Rob said, “the old man may have introduced us to racing at a young age, but we’ve crushed his win record.”

The living senior statesman of Krider Racing, Jim Krider, said that is how it should be.

“I won more races than my dad did, so it’s appropriate that my kids have won more races than I did,” Jim said, “and I hope the next generation of Kriders finds a way to eclipse Rob’s 125 wins.”

No pressure for Randy Krider’s 5-year-old son, Lucas, who has taken a real interest in cars. Lucas just won his first Pinewood Derby race, a family tradition that has been with the Kriders since the 1950s.

“I was more stressed about winning the Pinewood Derby in front of my dad than I was taking the green flag at the Circuit of the Americas in the Honda Challenge National Championships,” Rob said. “Pinewood Derby is super serious in my family.”

Rob will face the rest of the California Autocross Championship season driving Sam Galindo’s Honda Civic Sport, a platform Rob is extremely familiar with and comfortable in.

“Hondas have been good to us,” Randy said. “No reason to change the recipe there.”

Before the next round, the Honda will go to Double Nickel Nine Motorsports and get inspected from top to bottom and prepped for the chance at 25 more points.

“Preparation is the key,” said Rob. “We won Round 1 before the car came off the lift at the shop because we had the set-up nailed for Crows Landing. Attention to detail is what wins championships. We still have four rounds to go and lots of work to do. It’s nice to add another trophy to the case, but the state championship is the real prize. That’s where my attention is.”

Krider Racing/Double Nickel Nine Motorsports is sponsored by Smart Racing Products, Carbotech Brakes, I/O Port Racing Supplies, AJ’s Auto Repair, T.E.M. Performance, B & G Tires, Sampson Racing Communications, Tactical Ops Brewing, Bay Ex, Autopower, Pure Power, Economy Stock Feed, Sanger Tire, C.J. Fix Bookkeeping, and Cadet Blues-The Novel.

For more information on the team, visit dnnmotorsports.com or follow KriderRacing on Instagram.

