YOUNTVILLE – The Napa Valley Baseball Club fell 6-3 Thursday afternoon at the hands of the Pacifica Mariners in the opening round of the American Legion Baseball Under-17 State Tournament at Cleve Borman Field.
Pacifica, from Garden Grove in Southern California, grabbed an early 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.
The Mariners’ opening four hitters all got on base and scored, with RBIs from Thomas Howard, Justin Santoyo and Brennan Horne coming off the arm of Napa starting pitcher Stacy Nelson.
Though Nelson was taken advantage of in the first inning, he settled after a mound visit from coaches late in the first inning and finished with six innings pitched, allowing nine hits and six runs, four of which were earned.
“We dug ourselves a hole,” NVBC head coach Jason Schnaible said. “Once we settled down in the second inning, I think we played good baseball.”
Napa would eventually respond in the third inning, when a two-out single from Owen Schnaible and a pair of steals allowed Alex Dehzad to drive him in and cut the gap to 4-1.
Dehzad led his team on the day, batting 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, a walk and the aforementioned RBI.
However, three-run deficit would end up as the closest NVBC would get, as the Mariners never took their foot off the gas and traded runs with Napa the rest of the way.
“I did what I could at the plate,” Dehzad said. “I think I did pretty good, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.”
Pacifica added a run in the very next frame when designated hitter Ryan Velez barely beat a tag at home plate after he went from first to home on a Horne single and ensuing Napa throwing error.
Napa would then answer in the top of the fourth when Stephen Cole drove in Nelson with an RBI-double that fell just past the outstretched arm of Mariners’ diving center fielder Blake Crosby to made it 5-2.
Before Napa could continue to close the gap, however, Nathan Petritus knocked in leadoff hitter Matthew Ortiz with an RBI-single that brought the lead back to a comfortable 6-2.
The run came after an Ortiz pop up turned into a double when it landed perfectly alongside the right field line and landed in-between three Napa fielders.
NVBC would crank out one more run in the sixth, when Logan Nothann’s shot down the left field line plated Theo Llewelyn, but their rally was shut down completely in the seventh inning.
Jovvaney Reyes got the start for the Mariners and managed to go 3 ⅓ innings while allowing two hits and two runs.
Horne left his post in left field to come in for the save in the seventh inning and was dominant, striking out the side to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory.
With the loss, Napa will face elimination in Friday’s 9 a.m. contest against Fairfield.
“I’m always confident in this team,” coach Schnaible said. “When we get backed into a corner,, that’s where we seem to play our best baseball.”
Fairfield will be a familiar face, as Napa has played them four times already this summer, going 3-1.
“They stay with us every time we play them,” Dehzad said. “But we’ve beaten them three times already … I feel pretty confident.”