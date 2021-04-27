Napa Valley Baseball Club: Games back at Borman after 20-month wait

It’s a big year for Borman Field, which with its seating, that is in very close proximity to the field, provides fans with an up-close view of the action with a roof that goes over the grandstands.

The Napa Valley Baseball Club — involving close to 100 players — will use Borman Field for its 13s, 13-14s, 15-and-under, 17-and-under Junior American Legion, and 19-and-under Senior American Legion teams.

“I think seeing the kids through the eyes of the veterans here, that’s what really choked me up — as hard as it has been for all our kids, these veterans and people who have been locked up here for a year and four months, to hear the crack of the bat and the voices of kids,” said Brusstar.

Gary Newman is the manager of the 13-14s team, Bob Freschi is the manager of the 15U team, Brandon Alves is the manager of the 17U team, and Billy Smith is the manager of the 19U team.

The Napa Valley Baseball Club has a lease agreement with the California Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Home of California in Yountville to use Borman Field.