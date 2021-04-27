Napa Valley Baseball Club: Games back at Borman after 20-month wait

YOUNTVILLE — For the first time in over a year, baseball returned to Cleve Borman Field, the historic ball park at the Veterans Home of California, on Sunday, April 18.
Dale Bell, a Veterans Home resident, threw out the first pitch.
Patti Coyle, a theater and drama teacher at St. Helena High School, sang the national anthem.
Richard Devita, who is also a resident at the Veterans Home, handled the announcing duties from behind the backstop.
On a warm and sunny spring day, fans were back in the stands, as the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 13s team, led by manager Steve Porter, faced Petaluma Athletic Edge Red in a doubleheader.
“It’s very heartwarming to get all the kids back on the field and to see the veterans,” said Chris Padowan, the club’s president. “It’s been a great community effort to save the field and get it ready for play, for all the kids and the veterans. Everybody has really stepped up and assisted.”
Thanks to a major renovation project that included putting in a new infield, there is a new look, a beautiful look, to Borman Field, which over the years has hosted high school, American Legion, Joe DiMaggio League and youth baseball games during the spring and summer months.
The Tug McGraw Foundation, based at the Veterans Home, has provided financial support for the NVBC with its field upgrades during the offseason — resodding of the infield with a hybrid Bermuda grass, resodding other areas with ryegrass, applying dirt and cinder to areas of the infield, along with work to areas of the outfield.
“It warms my heart that they wanted to upgrade the field, especially with the veterans that play there,” said Jennifer Brusstar, CEO and President of The Tug McGraw Foundation. “Our board (of directors), without question, said, ‘Yeah, we’ve got to do this and preserve Borman.’ It’s a community effort.”
The mission of The Tug McGraw Foundation, established by Tug McGraw in 2003, is “to enhance the quality of life for kids and adults diagnosed with debilitating neurological brain conditions such as brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, and post-traumatic stress disorder,” according to the organization’s website, tugmcgraw.org.
McGraw pitched for the New York Mets from 1965-1974 and for the Philadelphia Phillies from 1975-1984. He was on two World Series champion teams, in 1969 and 1980, and was a two-time All-Star, in 1972 and 1975. McGraw, who spent 19 seasons in the major leagues, compiling a 96-92 career record with 180 saves and a 3.13 earned run average, passed away on Jan. 5, 2004.
According to tugmcgraw.org:
“Through fundraising, education and collaboration, TMF continues to create opportunities focused on improving the lives of patients, along with their families, in effort to extend and improve their standard of living.
“In recent years, TMF expanded its mission by creating wellness programs for residents at the Yountville Veterans Home of California. Each program helps veterans to improve their physical, cognitive, social and spiritual components of their health. Quality of life enhancement is our goal for as many residents as possible. Creating sustainable programs around exercise, healthy eating, and socialization in turn creates a community support system to help better achieve one’s wellness goals.”
It’s a big year for Borman Field, which with its seating, that is in very close proximity to the field, provides fans with an up-close view of the action with a roof that goes over the grandstands.
The Napa Valley Baseball Club — involving close to 100 players — will use Borman Field for its 13s, 13-14s, 15-and-under, 17-and-under Junior American Legion, and 19-and-under Senior American Legion teams.
“I think seeing the kids through the eyes of the veterans here, that’s what really choked me up — as hard as it has been for all our kids, these veterans and people who have been locked up here for a year and four months, to hear the crack of the bat and the voices of kids,” said Brusstar.
Gary Newman is the manager of the 13-14s team, Bob Freschi is the manager of the 15U team, Brandon Alves is the manager of the 17U team, and Billy Smith is the manager of the 19U team.
The Napa Valley Baseball Club has a lease agreement with the California Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Home of California in Yountville to use Borman Field.
“This has been a total community effort, that this field has looked so amazing,” said Brusstar. “This is the club that has really taken it to the next level and really preserving this jewel that we have in our community.”
The NVBC has received volunteer assistance and support from companies, organizations and individuals for the ball park project.
The 17U and 19U teams are affiliated with American Legion Baseball. More than 3,400 teams and nearly 55,000 youth from around the country and also Canada participate in American Legion Baseball each year, according to the Legion website, legion.org.
A four-team tournament for 13U teams is May 22-23 at Borman Field.
The “Around the Horn Baseball Classic,” an event that is put on by the Horn Heart Foundation in memory of Daryl and Joe Horn, is June 25-27. The Horn Heart Foundation, a nonprofit organization, is named in memory of Daryl Horn, a former coach and board member with the NVBC, and his son, Joe. They died on Nov. 25, 2017 when they were in involved in a hit-and-run crash in San Pablo. Joe Horn was an eighth-grade student at Redwood Middle School.
Daryl Horn’s brother-in-law, Troy Biddle, and Daryl’s nephew, Baden Biddle, both from Bainbridge Island, Washington, also died in the five-vehicle crash on I-80, at the San Pablo Dam Road exit.
Daryl Horn was 50. Joe Horn was 14. Troy Biddle was 52. His son, Baden Biddle, was 12.
The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League will host its annual Fourth of July Tournament, July 1-4 at Borman Field.
This year’s Junior and Senior state American Legion tournaments will be played in Fresno.
Prior to April 18, the last baseball game played at Borman Field was in early August of 2019 during the state American Legion tournament. Baseball was not played last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long time,” said Padowan. “I couldn't be more proud of the people and all the families that are involved with the club. It has just been a wonderful effort. I think everyone top to bottom has offered to help, to do anything, to keep the field going. It’s been wonderful.
“A big advocate and a big, big help along the way has been Jennifer Brusstar from The Tug McGraw Foundation. It’s been great to be by her side and working together for the field and for the veterans.”
Tony Prescott is the lead groundskeeper and has Borman Field in great shape.
“It’s as good as I’ve ever seen it,” said Porter. “It plays real well.”
Borman Field is a special place with so much history, said Porter.
“When you talk about Borman, everyone knows it and everyone wants to play here,” he said. “As kids grow up, they see people playing up here. The goal is to play at this field. It’s been special in Napa (County) for years.”
New dugouts, foul poles, bullpens and a scoreboard behind the left-field fence were added to the ball park, thanks to a major renovation project in 2008 led by Brady Mitchell.
In recent years, improvements to the ball park have included new mounds in both bullpens and new netting and padding behind the home-plate area.
On its website, napavalleybaseballclub.com, the NVBC points out:
“Cleve Borman Field is a hidden historic gem nestled on the grounds of the Veterans Home in Yountville, CA. Very rarely does a community have a little piece of land that provides joy to all. It serves our baseball community, it serves our veterans, and provides a bit of nostalgia while preserving the history of America's pastime.”
Safety protocols
There are safety protocols in place when entering the Veterans Home of California and going to Borman Field.
There is a security gate checkpoint upon arrival, and there is a COVID screening questionnaire form to fill out and your temperature is taken.
Borman Field has a seating capacity for 897. Currently, the ball park is allowed 33 percent of capacity. The public is welcome to attend games, said Padowan. Masks are mandatory, except when eating or drinking, and spectators need to socially distance at the ball park. Players and coaches are required to wear masks in the dugouts. Players can remove their mask when they are on the field.