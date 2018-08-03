YOUNTVILLE – Napa Valley Baseball Club stayed alive in the American Legion U-17 State Championship Friday morning, rallying from a six-run deficit to beat the Fairfield Expos 14-10 at Cleve Borman Field.
Trailing 8-2 with elimination in sight, Napa’s bats kicked it into high gear and exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and seven runs in the sixth.
“(We have a) never-die attitude,” Napa manager Jason Schnaible said. “There wasn’t one guy in this dugout willing to quit.”
After drawing only three walks in a 6-3 opening round loss against Pacifica of Garden Grove on Thursday, Napa flipped the script and took advantage of the plate umpire’s tight strike zone.
The hosts flustered the Fairfield pitchers with their patient approach at the plate and finished with 10 walks, four of which scored came with the bases loaded and drove runs.
“What we did today that we didn’t do yesterday was we started working the count, taking more pitches, utilizing that strike zone to our advantage,” Schnaible said.
Though Napa secured the win late, its first-inning blues carried over from Thursday as it gave up four quick runs after Fairfield loaded the bases with no outs against starting pitcher Logan Nothmann.
The Expos pushed their lead to 6-0 the very next inning when their starting arm, Ian Peixoto, knocked a two-RBI shot past Napa’s second baseman Jake Whipple.
Whipple came on to relieve Nothmann on the very next play, however, and helped NVBC settle down. He went 4 1/3 innings while allowing two runs and striking out six.
Reid McCaffrey put Napa on the board in the second inning when his single to right field knocked in two runners – including Jacks Madigan, whose acrobatic slide to beat the tag at home was the highlight-reel play of the game.
McCaffrey added another two RBIs in the fifth inning with a deep double that closed the gap to 8-7, after three straight Napa runs scored on bases-loaded walks. McCaffrey finished 2 for 5 at the plate with four RBIs.
“I just had to be smart,” McCaffrey said. “I knew it was a small strike zone.”
Napa carried its dominance at the plate over into the sixth. It loaded up the bases with no outs and grabbed RBIs from Dylan Rody, Owen Schnaible and Alex Dehzad, before Noah Young ripped a two-RBI blast into deep right field for a stand-up triple that gave the hosts a suddenly substantial 14-8 lead.
Fairfield tried to rally from its own six-run deficit in the top of the seventh but could manage to put up only two extra runs for the football-esque final score.
“Hopefully nothing changes from what happened from the third inning on today,” Coach Schnaible said. “I don’t know if it was 10 o’clock and they woke up, but right about that time we came together as a team.”
Coach Schnaible should hope his team is rested and ready to play Saturday, as Napa plays Eureka, Petaluma or defending champion San Juan Capistrano at 9 a.m.
Pacifica 6, Napa 3
On Thursday, the Mariners of Southern California saw their four opening hitters get on base and score, with RBIs from Thomas Howard, Justin Santoyo and Brennan Horne coming off the arm of Napa starting pitcher Stacy Nelson.
Though Nelson was taken advantage of in the first inning, he settled after a mound visit from coaches late in the first inning. He finished with six innings pitched and allowed nine hits and six runs, four of which were earned.
“We dug ourselves a hole,” Coach Schnaible said. “Once we settled down in the second inning, I think we played good baseball.”
Napa responded in the third inning, when a two-out single from Owen Schnaible and a pair of steals allowed Alex Dehzad to drive him in and cut the gap to 4-1.
Dehzad led his team on the day, batting 2 for 3 with a pair of singles, a walk and the aforementioned RBI.
However, a three-run deficit was the closest NVBC go, as the Mariners never took their foot off the gas and traded runs with Napa the rest of the way.
“I did what I could at the plate,” Dehzad said. “I think I did pretty good, but it wasn’t enough to get a win.”
Pacifica added a run in the very next frame when designated hitter Ryan Velez barely beat a tag at home plate, scoring from first base on a Horne single and Napa throwing error.
Napa answered in the top of the fourth when Stephen Cole drove in Nelson with an RBI double that fell just past the outstretched arm of diving Mariners center fielder Blake Crosby to make it 5-2.
Before Napa could continue to close the gap, however, Nathan Petritus knocked in leadoff hitter Matthew Ortiz with an RBI single that brought the Mariners’ lead back to a comfortable 6-2.
The run came after an Ortiz pop up had turned into a double when it landed perfectly alongside the right-field line between three Napa fielders.
Napa cranked out one more run in the sixth, when Nothmann’s shot down the left-field line plated Theo Llewelyn, but its rally was shut down completely in the seventh inning.
Jovvaney Reyes got the start for the Mariners and managed to go 3⅓ innings while allowing two hits and two runs.
Horne left his post in left field to come in for the save in the seventh inning and was dominant, striking out the side to put an exclamation point on his team’s victory.
Coach Schnaible liked his team’s fighting attitude on Thursday.
“I’m always confident in this team,” he said. “When we get backed into a corner, that’s where we seem to play our best baseball.”
Napa had gone 3-1 during the regular season against Fairfield.
“They stay with us every time we play them, but we’ve beaten them three times already,” Dehzad said. “I feel pretty confident.”