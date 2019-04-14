Jared Horn of Napa started and pitched eight innings to get the win for Cal as the Bears beat Arizona on Saturday night, 7-3, in a Pac-12 game at Hi Corbett Field in Tucson.
Horn (2-1), a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior right-hander and a graduate of Vintage High School, allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits, struck out nine and did not walk anyone on 114 pitches. He faced 29 batters and got 10 fly-outs and four groundouts, leading Cal (19-11 overall, 7-4 Pac-12) to its eighth win in a row.
“I’m definitely feeling confident,” Horn said on the Cal website, calbears.com. “But that comes with a great offense. I know if I give up a run, the offense will pick me up, and with a great defense behind me, I’m able to attack the zone. I’m definitely throwing the ball with confidence right now.”
Horn retired 16 consecutive batters at one point in the game.
Horn has a 2.03 earned run average in six appearances, all starts, for Cal.
“No matter what happens out there, he keeps a straight face,” Cal designated hitter Grant Holman said on the Bears’ website. “Nothing really fazes him. He never gets too high or too low. He’s always an even keel guy pitching with confidence.”
Horn missed the first month of the season for the Bears after undergoing an appendectomy in February.
He returned and made the start in a 13-0 nonconference win over visiting San Jose State on March 12 at Evans Diamond in Berkeley.
Three home runs for MacNichols
Jake MacNichols, a Vintage High graduate, played first base and hit two home runs for host Santa Clara University in a 9-8 loss in 10 innings to University of the Pacific on Friday.
MacNichols played first base and homered for Santa Clara in the Broncos’ 13-3 loss on Saturday to Pacific.
Two-game winning streak for NVC
Napa Valley College (7-17 overall, 6-11 Bay Valley Conference) is on a two-game winning streak after victories over Yuba-Marysville on Friday, 7-6, and Contra Costa-San Pablo on Saturday, 7-6.
Napa Valley lost to Contra Costa earlier in the week, 13-5.
In the loss, the Storm was led by Clayton Espino (3-for-4, RBI), Trent Davis (2-for-4, RBI, two doubles), Antonio Diaz (2-for-4, RBI), Hunter Leavitt (2-for-4), Tyler Peters (1-for-4, RBI, home run), Carter Pennington (1-for-4, RBI, double), Sean Quinn (1-for-1), and Joseph Bogdan (1-for-3).
In the win over Yuba, the Storm was led by Bogdan (3-for-5, two RBIs, three doubles), Stefan Raeth (2-for-4), Pennington (2-for-5), Davis (0-for-5, RBI), Peters (1-for-5, RBI), Espino (1-for-5), Diaz (1-for-5, RBI), Leavitt (1-for-4, RBI), and Noah Wallen (1-for-4).
In the win over Contra Costa, the Storm was led by Bogdan (2-for-4, RBI), Peters (1-for-4, RBI, home run), Espino (1-for-4, RBI, double), Pennington (0-for-3, RBI), Diaz (1-for-4, RBI), and Leavitt (1-for-2).