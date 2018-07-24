Aaron Shortridge, a right-hander from Napa, started and got the win for the West Virginia Black Bears in Sunday’s 4-0 road victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters in a New York-Penn League game at BB&T Ballpark.
Shortridge, a 2015 Vintage High School graduate, pitched five shutout innings and allowed just two hits while striking out seven. He did not walk anyone.
He faced 18 batters and threw 79 pitches, 59 for strikes. He got six groundouts and one fly-out.
The West Virginia Black Bears are the Class A short season affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by the Pirates in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team for UC Berkeley.
He has made seven starts and has a 1-1 record and 2.89 earned run average in 28 innings so far for West Virginia.
The Black Bears play their home games at Monongalia County Ballpark and are based in Granville, West Virginia. The regular season ends on Sept. 3.
Shortridge was 5-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 17 appearances as a junior for Cal this year. He made 12 starts and threw three complete games, along with a team-high 91 innings.
Negron with Reno Aces
Kris Negron, a utility player from Napa, is batting .276 with 12 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 36 RBIs after 87 games for the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League.
Reno is the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Young selected to represent Northern California
Noah Young of Justin-Siena High School was recently selected to represent Northern California in Cary, North Carolina with a chance to play for team USA.
The USA Baseball event is Aug. 15-19.
Young started in the outfield as a freshman for Justin-Siena (9-15-1 overall, 6-12 Marin County Athletic League) and batted .304 with three doubles and four RBIs.
Sebastian Bon Borquez, who will be a junior in the fall at Justin-Siena, was selected as an alternate as a catcher and outfielder.
Both players were identified through tryout camps before moving on to compete at Evans Diamond at UC Berkeley in front of Team USA staff and several college coaches.
Young and Bon Borquez play for Sonoma Stack’s 18-and-under team. Young also plays for the Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 17-and-under American Legion team.
State Legion begins Thursday
The California State American Legion Senior Championships begin on Thursday at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
In opening games, it’s Merced against Fairfield at 9 a.m., Siskiyou against Patrick Henry (San Diego) at 12 p.m., and Petaluma against Paramount (Los Angeles) at 3 p.m.
Season ends for NVBC
The Napa Valley Baseball Club’s 19-and-under senior team lost to Petaluma, 9-2, and Yuba, 7-3, and was eliminated from the Area 1 American Legion playoffs last week at Doryland Field in Chico.