Vintage High School graduate Aaron Shortridge started for Bradenton and pitched seven innings in a no-decision as the host Marauders beat Tampa, 2-1, in a Florida State League game on Saturday before a crowd of 1,711 at LECOM Park.
Shortridge, a right-hander who is from Napa, allowed one run (earned) and three hits, struck out four and did not walk anyone.
He faced 24 batters and threw 89 pitches, 59 for strikes, with a wild pitch. He got five groundouts and 12 fly-outs.
Shortridge started for Bradenton and pitched three innings in a no-decision as the Marauders beat host Fort Myers, 7-2, on May 20 before a crowd of 2,838 at CenturyLink Sports Complex.
Shortridge allowed three hits and one run (earned), walked one and struck out two.
He faced 13 batters and threw 53 pitches, 34 for strikes. He got five groundouts and one fly-out.
Bradenton is the Class A advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was selected in the fourth round by Pittsburgh in the First-Year Player Draft in June of 2018.
He was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team as a junior for UC Berkeley last year. Shortridge, who pitched three years at Cal, was the 10th player taken in the fourth round and the 114th overall selection in the annual draft. He was 5-3 with a 2.77 ERA in 17 appearances last year. He made 12 starts and threw three complete games.
Shortridge spent the 2018 summer as a starter for the West Virginia Black Bears, the Class A short season affiliate of the Pirates’ organization. The Black Bears, based in Granville, West Virginia, play in the New York-Penn League.
Negron with Tacoma Rainiers
Kris Negron of Napa is batting .297 with seven doubles, three triples, five home runs, 33 RBIs and five stolen bases in 41 games as a utility player for the Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League.
Tacoma is the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
He is batting .429 over his last 10 games with 15 hits, 10 RBIs and six multiple-hit games.