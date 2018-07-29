Jason Brandow, a 2018 Vintage High School graduate who is playing this summer for the Utah Marshalls, hit a total of 21 home runs to win the Marshall Gates World Series Home Run Derby.
It was held at Kearns High School’s Gates Field in Sandy, Utah.
Two players from each of the five teams in the tournament were selected for the derby, which had two rounds. The players were allotted three minutes, with no breaks, in the first round.
“I was the first guy to hit in the first round and I put up 10 home runs,” Brandow said in a text message. “Then I had to sit and watch all the other guys go.”
The top two hitters with the most home runs advanced to Round 2. Brandow advanced after hitting 10 home runs. The other player who moved on had seven homers.
Hitters were again allowed three minutes, with no breaks, in the second round. The first player hit eight home runs. Brandow hit second and hit 11 home runs.
He received a new wood bat as the prize.
Brandow was named as the Player of the Year on the Napa Valley Register’s 2018 All-Napa County team. He turned in a big senior season, playing center field and hitting .458 with nine doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBIs. He had 27 hits on the season with an .830 slugging percentage, scored 20 runs and had 13 stolen bases.
He was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 22nd round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June.
Brandow said he turned down the Pirates’ offer. He signed a national letter-of-intent with Cal State Fullerton in November and will play for the Titans on a scholarship.
The Utah Marshalls are a collegiate summer team in Sandy, Utah.
Jessell heads to Connie Mack World Series
Nathan Jessell, a 2018 Napa High graduate, is with the Farmington (New Mexico) Fuel, a summer team. Jessell went 6-for-10 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBIs, four walks and had a sacrifice fly, helping the Fuel go 4-0 and win a city tournament to reach the Connie Mack World Series.
It’s the first time that Farmington has made it to the World Series, which begins on Aug. 3 at Ricketts Park in Farmington, N.M.
Jessell was 3-for-3 and made some big plays at third base in the semifinals.
Jessell will attend Cal State Monterey Bay in the fall and play baseball for the Otters on an athletic scholarship.
Jessell was a finalist for Player of the Year on the 2018 All-Napa County team.
No-decision for Shortridge
Vintage High graduate Aaron Shortridge made the start on Saturday and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for the host West Virginia Black Bears in their 5-2 New York-Penn League win over the Brooklyn Cyclones at Monongalia County Ballpark in Granville, West Virginia.
Shortridge, who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the fourth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft in June, allowed two hits, walked two and struck out one in a no-decision.
He threw 46 pitches, 27 for strikes.
The West Virginia Black Bears are the Class A short season affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ organization.
Shortridge was named honorable mention on the Pac-12 All-Conference team for Cal.
Petaluma wins state Legion title
Petaluma beat Merced, 4-1, in the championship game of the California State American Legion Senior Tournament at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
Petaluma now heads to the eight-team double-elimination Western Regional Tournament, Aug. 8-12 at Metro State University in Denver.