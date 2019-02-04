The San Francisco Giants, on Jan. 23, named Matt Yourkin, a 1999 Napa High School graduate and a member of the Grizzlies’ Athletic Hall of Fame, to the organization’s Class A affiliate staff in San Jose for the 2019 season.
It will be Yourkin’s second season as the pitching coach with the San Jose Giants, who play in the Northern Division of the Class A Advanced California League.
The Giants’ 2019 player development staff and affiliate staffs were announced on Jan. 23 by Farhan Zaidi, the club’s president of baseball operations.
Yourkin spent four years as a pitching coach with Salem-Keizer, the organization’s short-season Class A team in Keizer, Oregon that plays in the Northwest League.
He joined the Salem-Keizer staff in 2013, after serving as a left-handed batting practice pitcher for the major league squad that year.
Yourkin was a two-sport athlete at Napa and was selected All-State as a senior in baseball. He was named as the school’s athlete of the year and was inducted into the NHS Hall of Fame in 2014.
After playing baseball at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga, Yourkin was signed by the Florida Marlins as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and pitched at the single-A, double-A and triple-A levels during a minor league career that spanned 10 years.
He pitched for the Greensboro Bats, Jamestown Jammers, Greensboro Grasshoppers, Carolina Mudcats, Jupiter Hammerheads, Albuquerque Isotopes, Connecticut Defenders and Fresno Grizzlies.
He compiled a 35-41 record with a 4.54 earned-run average in 705 2/3 innings during his minor league career. He had 362 career appearances.
Yourkin was the fifth overall pick in the triple-A phase of the 2008 Rule 5 Draft by the San Francisco Giants.
He was released by the Giants at the end of spring training in 2013. He worked for the Giants as a left-handed batting practice pitcher.
Opening Night for the San Jose Giants is on April 11, against Visalia at San Jose Municipal Stadium.
The Giants announced that pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to the spring training complex in Scottsdale, Arizona on Feb. 12.
Position players are scheduled to report Feb. 17.
The first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 18, the organization said.