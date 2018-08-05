Pacifica-Garden Grove (Orange County) won the American Legion state title for 17-and-under teams on Sunday, beating Humboldt in the championship game, 8-0, at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville.
A second and deciding game was not needed.
Pacifica last won it in 2011 with a 3-0 win over Napa.
The six-team state tournament is a double-elimination format. The junior tournament was held over four days.
American Legion 17U plays seven-inning games, and there is a 10-run rule after five innings.
Loss for Napa Silverados
The Pittsburg Diamonds rallied in the ninth inning Saturday, scoring four runs to beat the Napa Silverados, 8-7, in a Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs game at Napa Valley College.
Joel Carranza’s three-run home run over the left-field fence on a two-strike pitch gave Pittsburg the one-run lead in the ninth inning.
Carranza is the league’s all-time career leader in home runs with 62.
An RBI single by Matt Richards, a former Sonoma State player who was signed by the Silverados on Saturday, highlighted a three-run first inning. Richards was 1-for-4.
Josh Montelongo (3-for-4, two RBIs), Willy Salas (2-for-5) and Ray Jones (2-for-4, three runs scored) led the offense for Napa (23-34).
Ryan Lashley hit a three-run home run for Pittsburg.
Napa is three games behind Pittsburg in the race for the final playoff spot.
The San Rafael Pacifics (38-19) and Sonoma Stompers (38-19) are tied atop the league standings.
Season ends for Healdsburg Prune Packers
Jake MacNichols, a Vintage High School graduate, hit .284 for the Healdsburg Prune Packers of the California Collegiate League.
MacNichols, a catcher who is going into his junior season at Santa Clara University, had 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 47 RBIs in 34 games during the summer season for Healdsburg, which was 36-11.
Negron with Reno Aces
Napa’s Kris Negron is batting .286 with 12 doubles, five triples, 12 home runs, 39 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 97 games for the Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League.
Reno is the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.