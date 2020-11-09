Napa Valley Baseball Report: Volunteers team up on Borman Field upgrade

The Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field, a historic ball park in Yountville that is the home of the Napa Valley Baseball Club, is getting a makeover.
The NVBC, which features five age-group teams that each play during the spring and summer months, is receiving volunteer assistance and support from individuals, companies and organizations for a project to rebuild the infield. There is additional work going on with plumbing and electrical, dethatching and over-seeding areas of the field, and winterizing the field.
“It’s a wonderful way to beautify a great facility,” said Chris Padowan, the NVBC president. “We’re tapping into every resource possible to get things done.”
There have not been any games at Borman Field since February due to restrictions put in place by the state on account of the coronavirus pandemic. The ball park has annually hosted American Legion “A” and “B” summer state tournaments and Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League and high school games.
The NVBC’s major offseason project has been resodding the infield. A drought-tolerant hybrid Bermuda grass that doesn’t require as much water has been put down, giving Borman Field a new look heading into 2021.
“The maintenance on the field has been really good over the years. But it’s just got swales in the infield and we need to get rid of those by leveling everything off,” said Padowan. “The grass has done really well because no one has played on it. But it’s time for it to be resodded.”
Ryegrass has been placed in the apron areas of the infield.
The NVBC received a donation of 5,000 square feet of sod from Delta Bluegrass Co. of Stockton.
“We’re really excited about being able to be at Borman Field and to showcase their product at the Veterans Home,” said Padowan. “One of the concerns that the Veterans Home was having, with the drought across the state, was how much water we’re using at the field.”
Along with Delta Bluegrass Co., other companies and organizations that have been instrumental in providing support for the project are Jason Hall Construction, Inc., Horn Heart Foundation, Jennifer Brusstar with the Tug McGraw Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, and The Home Depot.
Along with Padowan, the project has received help from a number of volunteers, including Jacob Ray, Billy Smith, Jason Hall, Gary Newman, Bob Freschi, Steve Porter, Kelly Lode, Andrew Hall, Scott Carmichael and Paul Marek.
The NVBC has also received support from Denise Horn of the Horn Heart Foundation. The nonprofit is named in memory of Daryl Horn, Denise’s late husband and a former coach and board member with the NVBC, and their son, Joe.
Daryl and Joe Horn, an eighth-grade student at Redwood Middle School, died on Nov. 25, 2017 when they were in involved in a hit-and-run crash in San Pablo.
Troy Biddle, Daryl Horn’s brother-in-law, and Daryl’s nephew, Baden Biddle, both from Bainbridge Island, Washington, also died in the five-vehicle crash on I-80, at the San Pablo Dam Road exit.
Daryl Horn was 50. Joe Horn was 14. Troy Biddle was 52. His son, Baden Biddle, was 12.
“We wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for the Horn Heart Foundation, which is giving a substantial donation to the Napa Valley Baseball Club to do this, because this was one of Daryl’s dreams, to get the field resodded,” said Padowan.
The mission of the Horn Heart Foundation, according to hornheartfoundation.org, is “To honor Daryl and Joe’s legacy by harnessing the friendship and fun they embodied to create positive opportunities within our community.”
A dirt and sand mix from Crown Hill Stone Supply of Napa has been applied to the field.
The project has also received support from:
* Lisa Peake, Administrator, Veterans Home of California-Yountville.
* Barbara Field, State Asset Manager, Veterans Home of California-Yountville.
* Beth Muszynski, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Veterans Homes for California Department of Veterans Affairs.
* State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.
“We’re in a financial position where we haven’t been in the past and are able to do some big projects, which has been great,” said Padowan. “People in the community are pitching in time and their financial resources to get this taken care of.
“Home Depot and Habitat have really stepped up and said if we ever needed anything that they are always happy to help and take care of the things. Jennifer Brusstar with the Tug McGraw Foundation has been instrumental in helping out with what’s best for the veterans and with the field as well.”
The Tug McGraw Foundation, according to tugmcgraw.org, “was established by Tug McGraw in 2003 to enhance the quality of life for kids and adults diagnosed with debilitating neurological brain conditions such as brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“With its extensive and well connected network, TMF has been instrumental in bridging military and civilian resources to help as many patients as possible. Through fundraising, education and collaboration, TMF continues to create opportunities focused on improving the lives of patients, along with their families, in effort to extend and improve their standard of living.”
The NVBC has five teams: 19-and-under Senior Legion, 17U Junior Legion, 15U, 14U and 13U. There are about 90 players with the club.
Tony Prescott, a Vintage High graduate who starred in basketball for Chico State, and Mike Flohr, a former Vintage High head boys basketball coach, are the groundskeepers for Borman Field.
The sod was put down over a week ago.
“We’re hoping that it sets, but it’s looking good,” said Prescott. “It’s just going to take time.
“Time will tell, but right now we’re where we need to be, so we’re on a good timeline.”
Borman Field has been one of the top ball parks for prep, youth and summer baseball in Northern California for many, many years. The NVBC is affiliated with American Legion Baseball.
The ball park was recognized by MaxPreps.com in 2013 as among “10 of the coolest high school baseball venues in America.” In its report, MaxPreps said: “Cleve Borman Field gives veterans the best seats in the house for all types of games held at the stadium. That famous Napa Valley weather and its world-famous scenery are part of the draw at Cleve Borman Field. What makes it even cooler is that it has a historic feel, and holds a special place in the hearts of many veterans.”
In addition, the website, aceable.com, ranks Borman Field at No. 10 on a list of the “25 Best High School Baseball Stadiums/Fields in California.”
“Cleve Borman Field is a historic field and extremely important for veterans,” aceable.com said.
The NVBC leases the ball park from the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
“This is a huge part of the Napa community. This is one of the things that we have to offer kids,” said Prescott.
Tournament in 2021 at Borman Field
Napa High will host the Jack Matthews Invitational April 1-3 at Borman Field. The tournament, which guarantees each of the six teams three games over the three days, is named after Napa head coach Jason Chatham’s grandfather, Jack Matthews, who served in the U.S. Army and has been a resident at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville for the last 15 years.
Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park, Fairfield, Armijo, Clayton Valley Charter-Concord and Campolindo-Moraga are also in the field.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for veterans,” said Chatham. “There’s nothing like the Vets Home, the sounds of the game, and the experience where you have veterans there. It’s just a really beautiful yard.
“I love our Mount Field equally as much. But I wanted to do something up at the Veterans Home. We want to honor our veterans and doing it at the Vets Home was a real focal point for us. I hope that our amazing veterans out there come out and give us all the flavor that they give us. I think that’s the best part about it.
“There are going to be some playoff-caliber teams there, so we think this is going to be a pretty good event.”
Matthews, 96, played football as a tight end at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia and was the longtime administrator for Little League District 52.
“He was always giving back to the community,” said Chatham. “He was really high up in the Little League World Series, a really big deal. His whole thing was: serve your community, serve your country.
“I just couldn’t think of anybody that has done more for youth baseball and served their community and served their country like my grandfather. I thought it would be a fitting tribute. I just really can’t think of anybody better to name it after.”
Matthews worked as an accountant and made his home in San Mateo.
“He is very humble. He doesn’t talk about himself very much,” said Chatham. “He kept himself in great shape for a long time. At 96 years old, I think he has definitely slowed down a little bit, but he’s very sharp. He can tell you all about the (San Francisco) Giants and the (San Francisco) 49ers. He’s on top of it.”
Practices for the 2021 season start March 15. Chatham said his players are hungry to get going.
“These guys want to get out there and start playing. We can’t wait. When we get the green light to even condition, even if we’re just running, that’s still going to be a win for us right now. Whenever we’re allowed to do anything whatsoever, we’re going jump on that.”
