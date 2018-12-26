Prolific Prep Academy of Napa is 16-3 on the season after winning two of its three games in the National Division of the Tarkanian Classic at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.
Prolific Prep beat Word of God (North Carolina), 86-56. Nimari Burnett led the Crew with 24 points while Pierre Crockrell II had 20 points and 12 assists.
Prolific Prep lost in the semifinals to Hillcrest Prep, 61-55. Burnett scored 12 points to lead the Crew.
Prolific Prep won the third-place game, 92-79 over Trinity Prep. Burnett scored 27 points, 25 coming in the first half. Crockrell II scored 17 points and had nine assists. Coleman Hawkins had 14 points.
Prolific Prep continues its season at the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Broughton High School in Raleigh, North Carolina this week.
The Crew faces Trinity Christian (N.C.) on Thursday.
Farris receives Hall of Fame award
Brent Farris was presented with his Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame plaque by his former head coach, Denny Lewis at Messner Gym during a ceremony at halftime of the Grizzles’ nonleague game against Pioneer-Woodland on Dec. 21.
Farris was selected by a committee in June for the Hall of Fame, which is now in its 22nd year. Farris, a 1991 Napa High graduate who makes his home in Kansas City, Missouri, was unable to attend the dinner and induction ceremony in October at Embassy Suites Napa Valley.
Farris was named to the Cal-Hi Sports 1990-91 All-State Grid-Hoops Team, as a linebacker in football and center in basketball.
Farris received several honors in basketball for Napa – All-State, All-Sac-Joaquin Section, All-Superior California, All-Monticello Empire League and All-Napa County. He was honored as the MEL and Napa County Athlete of the Year.
He was named second-team defense on the 1990 Cal-Hi Sports All-State football team.
He was named to the 1990 All-MEL football first team at split end and linebacker.
He was selected first-team defense on The Sacramento Bee’s large schools 1990 All-Superior California team.
Farris averaged 21.1 points and 10.2 rebounds and was named All-Napa County in 1991.
He became the MEL’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the record of 709 points, set by Troy Easterling of Vallejo High in 1979. He was named as the league’s MVP as a junior.
Farris continued playing basketball for two years at Napa Valley College and two years at Saint Mary’s College in Moraga.
Farris, a forward, scored 26 points for Saint Mary’s in a 68-63 win over Gonzaga.
He had 23 points in the Gaels’ 81-62 win over San Diego.
He was named to the All-West Coast Conference team for Saint Mary’s.