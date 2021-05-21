Napa Valley Bicycle Motocross Racing: Napa Valley Pull BMX prospers at Arizona national

The Napa Valley Pull BMX team recently returned from the Route 66 Classic National in Kingman, Arizona, where its riders had impressive results as a team and individually.

On the first day of the May 7-9 competition, Pull grabbed third place as a team.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

“That was the first time we got a podium as a team since moving up to the Bike Shop division,” Pull coach-rider Neil Evans said. “What makes it so special is we have strictly local riders. That the other teams have riders from all over the country speaks volumes to all these riders on Napa Valley Pull.”

Pull finished fourth as a team that Sunday.

“That’s still really good,” Evans said. “All three members of the Hamilton family got on the podium, with Dad getting first place on Saturday. This was their first national as a family.”

Kira Boustead earned first-place finishes all three days in the 15-16 Girl Cruiser class, giving her an eight-national win streak.

It was Ryder Cantrell’s first national and he had 28 riders in his 13-year-old class, but he impressed with a win on Saturday and second-place finishes on Friday and Sunday.