Napa Valley Bicycle Motocross Racing: Napa Valley Pull BMX prospers at Arizona national

The Napa Valley Pull BMX team recently returned from the Route 66 Classic National in Kingman, Arizona, where its riders had impressive results as a team and individually.
On the first day of the May 7-9 competition, Pull grabbed third place as a team.
“That was the first time we got a podium as a team since moving up to the Bike Shop division,” Pull coach-rider Neil Evans said. “What makes it so special is we have strictly local riders. That the other teams have riders from all over the country speaks volumes to all these riders on Napa Valley Pull.”
Pull finished fourth as a team that Sunday.
“That’s still really good,” Evans said. “All three members of the Hamilton family got on the podium, with Dad getting first place on Saturday. This was their first national as a family.”
Kira Boustead earned first-place finishes all three days in the 15-16 Girl Cruiser class, giving her an eight-national win streak.
It was Ryder Cantrell’s first national and he had 28 riders in his 13-year-old class, but he impressed with a win on Saturday and second-place finishes on Friday and Sunday.
“To get these results shows his dedication to the sport,” Evans said. “He is riding on a very high level.”
Michael Bennett placed first on Friday in the 15 Cruiser class. Evans was also first on Friday. Milo Menchaca got on the podium on Sunday, and Marcy Davis made the podium all three days.
Pull’s next national will be in Santa Clara June 4-6.
