Napa Valley Bicycle Motocross Racing: Pull BMX 12th at Grand Nationals

Napa Valley Pull BMX finished 12th out of 46 teams nationally at the Grand Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma over Thanksgiving weekend.
“This was our first year as a bike shop team,” Pull rider-coach Neil Evans said. “It speaks volumes to the kids on this team. They have given a lot of dedication and hard work to this team. We are super motivated for next year to be in the top 10.”
The following Pull riders earned National Age Group plates for finishing in the top 20 in the nation for their age group:
- Milo Menchaca, plate No. 14
- Michael Bennett, plate No. 18 in Class and No. 4 in Cruiser
- Marcy Davis, plate No. 9
- Jeff Hamilton, plate No. 9
- Kira Boustead, plate No. 7 in Class, plate No. 1 in Cruiser, ROC plate
Boustead earned her red ROC plate for winning her age group In the Race of Champions before Grands.
“It was a long and great year for Napa Valley Pull,” Evans said. “We are looking forward to the upcoming season, which starts the first week of January in Las Vegas.”
