Napa Valley Boxing: Al Amanecer reopens after 19 years

Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club, which Jesus Solis brought back nearly two decades after coaching it from 1992-2002, celebrated Friday with a walk-through open house for kids and their parents in the afternoon and an evening thank-you event for donors and volunteers that included a ribbon cutting.
The gym officially opened its doors Monday at 988 Lincoln Ave., the former site of a billiards hall.
Al Amanecer said its mission is to “provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility.”
Classes are available for elementary school students ages 8 and older from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $30 per month.
Middle school and high school students train from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $60 per month.
Classes for adults are from 6-7:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Adult packages include Bronze ($100 for 8 sessions per month), Silver ($125 for 12 sessions per month) and Gold ($160 for 12 sessions per month).
Al Amanecer plans to have a women’s class if there is enough demand. Private training sessions are available by appointment. Fees from the adult classes help support the gym’s youth boxing program.
The club said its re-opening “would not have been possible without the incredible support of the Napa community” and that “our landlord, Jaime Moreno, believes in the program and has helped us with rent and improvements.”
The gym said it has received donations from the Damian Maldonado Family Foundation, Rancho Uva Blanka Family Wines, Napa Police Officers’ Association, Kelly-Moore Paints, Rasmusen Painting, Napa Roots Landscaping, Napa Valley College, Napa Electric, 707 Embroidery Zone, JM Catering, C Bella Designs and many private donors.
A boxing ring was donated by Elias Stavrinides, a former boxer from the first Al Amanecer. The facility also received “hundreds of hours of volunteer labor from plumbers, electricians, carpenters and other people who care about this program.”
The club is in the process of applying for its 501(c)3 tax exempt status. For more information, contact Jesús Solís at napaboxing1968@gmail.com or (808) 209-9931.
