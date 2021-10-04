Napa Valley Boxing: Al Amanecer reopens after 19 years

Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club, which Jesus Solis brought back nearly two decades after coaching it from 1992-2002, celebrated Friday with a walk-through open house for kids and their parents in the afternoon and an evening thank-you event for donors and volunteers that included a ribbon cutting.

The gym officially opened its doors Monday at 988 Lincoln Ave., the former site of a billiards hall.

Al Amanecer said its mission is to “provide young people with a supportive instructional environment where they can learn not only boxing technique, strategy, and physical conditioning, but also discipline, respect, commitment, effort, and responsibility.”

Classes are available for elementary school students ages 8 and older from 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Cost is $30 per month.

Middle school and high school students train from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $60 per month.

Classes for adults are from 6-7:30 a.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Adult packages include Bronze ($100 for 8 sessions per month), Silver ($125 for 12 sessions per month) and Gold ($160 for 12 sessions per month).