Napa Valley Boxing: Ex-Napa High linebacker Martínez wins his first bout

Juan Martinez, who trains at Napa’s Al Amanecer Boxing Club, won a majority decision in a hard-fought amateur boxing debut in Sacramento last Saturday night.

Martinez, a 2011 Napa High graduate and middle linebacker who played football for the University of Idaho on a scholarship, faced Joaquin Ocampo in the super heavyweight division for three two-minute rounds in front of Ocampo’s hometown crowd.

Martínez was the first competitor from the recently reopened Al Amanecer facility to step into the ring, and he brought a boisterous Napa crowd to cheer him on.

“As soon as the bell rang, Juan charged aggressively to establish dominance, but Joaquin wasn’t about to let him take control,” recalled Coach Jesús Solís. “There was a lot of back and forth and the crowd was going crazy. Juan had the better boxing skills, but Ocampo was aggressive and had a non-stop style. I think Juan pulled it out because he connected the most potent punches and set the tone for the bout.”

Coach Jesús Martínez, a longtime Napa High football coach who was at the varsity helm in 2017, was in his brother’s corner.

“Juan has worked extremely hard to prepare himself for this bout,” said Jesús Martínez. “He did some great things in the ring that showed his preparation. Juan wanted to set the tone for the rest of our Al Amanecer Boxing Club boxers and he sure did. However, there are still things that we can improve on moving forward into our next bouts.”

Juan Martinez is also a coach at Al Amanecer, teaching the morning adult classes, designing the conditioning workouts for the teen and elite classes, and working with the young competitive team. He is the fifth Martínez brother to train with Coach Solís, following in the footsteps of brothers Jorge, José, Francisco and Jesús.

“It felt great to represent Al Amanecer just like my brothers once did under Coach Solís,” Juan Martinez said. “I’ve learned a lot from this first bout, not only about the sport of boxing but also myself. My respect for Joaquin in a fun, hard-boxed match.

“I’d like to give a huge thank you to Coach Solís and my brother Jesús for preparing me for the bout, and also Megan Solís for all the behind-the-scenes work she does for the club. I’m looking forward to watching the rest of our boxers compete in the time to come and being along for the ride with them.”

Next up for Al Amanecer is a Junior Olympic bout for 12-year-old Enrique Rodriguez (101 pounds, 0-0) on May 28 in San Jose. A few older boxers, including Juan Martínez, are prepping for Golden Gloves action on June 4-5 in Concord.

The whole team is preparing for its hometown debut, at an amateur boxing event hosted by Al Amanecer Boxing Club and Rancho Uva Blanka Stables on July 16. The show, “Battle at the Stables,” will be held in American Canyon. Details are to be released soon.

Al Amanecer Boxing Club is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization offering affordable, high-quality boxing and conditioning classes for youths and adults. To learn more about their classes or how to support their work as a donor or volunteer, email napaboxing1968@gmail.com or call (707) 339-0660.