Juan Martínez of Al Amanecer Boxing Club was selected as the Best Male Boxer of the Northwest Nationals Boxing Tournament, held Aug. 25-26 in Pendleton, Ore., and was one of five Napa boxers who brought home championship belts from the invitational event.

Martínez began his hard-won battle to the top in the Senior Novice 203-pounds-and-over division with a matchup against Mauricio Camacho-Perez of the Napa Sheriff’s Activities League on Saturday.

“Juan had planned to really come out strong against Camacho — he really wanted to stop him,” said Al Amanecer coach Jesús Solís, “but Camacho wasn’t about to make it easy for him. Ultimately, Juan was able to connect clean powerful blows. Camacho wasn’t able to counter effectively and Juan won a unanimous decision.”

Martínez and Camacho-Perez will meet in the ring again at the Napa Harvest Crusher Classic boxing show hosted by Al Amanecer Boxing on Sept. 16. The match will be the featured bout of 20-plus matches at the event.

In the championship bout on Sunday, Martínez had his biggest challenge yet when he faced Michael Adrian of Benton City, Wash. After starting out strong in the first round, Martínez was knocked to the canvas for the first time in his boxing career when Adrian landed a clean shot to the jaw.

“Juan had to dig deep into himself and find out what he was truly made of after that punch,” Solís said. “The referee started the eight-count, but the gasping sound from the spectators was Juan’s cue for him to get off the canvas and on his feet to resume his bout. He showed real heart and came back to win the bout in a split decision.”

Francisco Martínez, Juan’s older brother and a four-time Golden Gloves champion boxer with Al Amanecer in the 1990s, has been training Juan and worked his corner at the event.

“I said before we took off for the long trip to Pendleton that he’d win the novice belt for sure this year,” Francisco said. “I said ‘we’re going to leave that tournament and every club is gonna remember Al Amanecer Boxing Club was in Pendleton this year.’

“Mike (Adrian) was a very tough opponent for Juan, so tough that he put Juan on the canvas with just eight seconds left on the second round. But Juan’s athletic condition proved too great because he jumped right up and tied the round. He never lifted his foot off the gas, coming back and taking the third round like if the knockdown didn’t happen.”

Added Juan Martinez, “Boxing in Pendleton was a great experience. It was awesome to be around such high-level competition and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills. I’m thankful for our club and the opportunity to go out and represent it at these events. I’m grateful for Coach Solís and my brother Francisco for making sure that I kept my composure throughout the bouts, in between rounds and gearing me up for the weekend, as well as for the rest of my family who took the time to drive 12 hours out there with me.

“I tip my hat off to my opponents, both Mauricio and Michael, both tough opponents that I was able to learn a lot from. I’m looking forward to my next bouts and I hope everyone is able to come out on the 16th to see the work that my teammates and I have been putting in at Al Amanecer Boxing Club.”

For Napa SAL at Pendleton Convention Center, 9-year-old, 70-pound boxer Anthony Ramirez defeated David Barreras to bring home the championship belt in the Open division.

In the Novice division, 15-year-old, 125-pounder Xavier Villa-Cruz defeated Mohammed Ahmadzai of Portland to also bring home a championship belt.

Napa's Uva Blanka Boxing Club also traveled to Pendleton, entering four boxers in the Novice division. Yumalay Rodriguez, 10, brought back a championship belt without throwing a punch as there were no boxers available in her age and weight category. She will now prepare for this fall's Silver Gloves competition to defend her 2022 championship. Her older brother, 13-year-old Enrique Rodriguez, lost via a decision in his semifinal match against Terasono Ibabao of Oregon in the 119-pound class. Fellow Uva Blanka stablemate Jose Bravo, competing at 154 pounds, drew a bye and lost by decision in his finals matchup. Uva Blanka boxer Mateo Segura, 14, competed in the 176-pounds-plus division and defeated Aaron Chagolla-Hernandez of Salinas and also brought back a championship belt.

The Napa Harvest Crusher Classic will be held next Saturday at the Harvest Middle School gym, the first home of Al Amanecer Boxing Club. Doors open at 1 p.m.; showtime is 2 p.m. The event is expected to feature more than 20 amateur bouts, many involving Al Amanecer and other Napa boxers from Napa SAL and Uva Blanka Boxing. Tickets will be available at the door. General admission seating will be $25, with youth 10 years and under admitted for $10 and children under 5 for free with a paying adult.

Al Amanecer offers boxing classes for youths ages 7 to 18 as well as adult classes. The program is offered year-round and new members are welcome. It is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. For information about membership or to make a donation, visit alamanecerboxing.org or send an email to napaboxing1968@gmail.com.

The Napa SAL boxing gym is on the grounds of Napa State Hospital. Al Amanecer’s gym is at 988 Old Sonoma Rd. The Uva Blanka boxers train at a private residence in Napa.